Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

| Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Silkeborg, DENMARK

Disclosure 10 / 2022

Peter Schleidt's share purchase corrected to 291 shares from 290 shares. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments

Attachments


Appendix – Anders Dam - 07.09.2022 Appendix – Per Skovhus - 07.09.2022 Appendix – Niels Erik Jakobsen - 07.09.2022 Appendix – Peter Schleidt - 07.09.2022