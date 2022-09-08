SiC Wafer Reclaim Services Market to Hit $1.3 Bn by 2030, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The SiC wafer reclaim service market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2030, a according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc . According to the report, the demand for SiC wafers will be driven by the increase in the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and geothermal energy, to create a carbo-free electric grid.

Numerous regional governments have implemented multiple initiatives to encourage the installation of solar power systems in the residential and commercial sectors in response to the growing environmental concerns. This has urged the reclaim service providers to take efforts to offer recycled wafers at low costs for solar power applications.

Significant demand for below 5 inches SiC wafer

As per the report, the below 5 inches SiC wafer reclaim services market was worth more than USD 200 million in 2021 and is estimated to expand significantly by end of 2030. Major industry participants in the wafer reclaim services sector are interested in expanding the diameter of silicon wafers. The method is also challenging because of the SiC wafer’s material quality and the stringent specifications needed for semiconductor manufacture.





Growing applications of SiC wafers in high heat devices

The exceptional qualities of silicon carbide make it an excellent choice for EV power electronics. Owing to increased environmental concerns and an increase in fuel prices globally, there is a growing demand for electric vehicles. Reclaimed Sic wafers are being used more frequently in EV charging stations, traction inverters, batteries, and PV inverters. These recycled SiC wafers contribute to high voltage, frequency, and efficiency at a cheap cost and create new growth potential for SiC reclaim service providers.

Furthermore, among the other application segments, including high frequency and power devices, the optoelectronics segment is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 10% from 2022 to 2030.

Presence of potential growth opportunities in the LAMEA region

The LAMEA SiC reclaim services market size is likely to generate nearly USD 40 million by 2030. The growth can be credited to the rising use of automated solutions by Latin America’s industrial sector. The expansion of the regional semiconductor industry, in tandem with the integration of IoT and AI in devices like industrial robots and automated systems, will have a positive impact on the SiC wafer reclaim service market trends.

Competitive landscape to define the industry growth

The strategic landscape of SiC wafer reclaim services market is predicted to see a succession of product developments by industry leaders. Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co.,Ltd., Kinik Company, TOPCO Scientific, RS Technologies Co., Ltd., and Scientech Corporation, Monocrystal, Phoenix Silicon International Corporation,Pure Wafer, and NOVA Electronic Materials, LLC are the leading players in the SiC wafer reclamation services industry.

RIBER Technology, a global market leader in MBE epitaxy technologies, delivered the world's biggest MBE machine, the MBE 8000 system, to IntelliEPI in April 2021. The shipment is part of a sales agreement between the two firms to boost the quality of deposited semiconductor films and strengthen silicon wafer production for ultra-high performance.

