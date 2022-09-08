Aniverse real NFT event a huge hit- products sold out within minutes

SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniverse's recorded a successful NFT market renewal commemoration event as all products prepared for the event sell out.





Aniverse completed the renewal of the NFT market on the 6th and issued 169 NFTs at the same time as it opened. The NFTs are linked with real products worth a total of around 70,000 USD and are configured to be exchanged for real products through the product exchange site after purchasing the NFT.

All 169 NFTs were sold out immediately after the market opened due to the enthusiasm of the participants. Products sold include a Mini Cooper, MacBook Pro 16, Samsung/LG TV, Apple Watch, and Roborak robot vacuum cleaner. Aniverse declared that KANV used to purchase real NFTs will be incinerated to reduce the total issuance.

An Aniverse official said, "As a result of the holders who believed in and supported the Aniverse project, they showed a lot of interest and support for this event. For the scalability of the NFT marketplace, Aniverse prepared the function to additionally support the Klaytn mainnet in the existing Ethereum, and after much effort, the site was able to open without errors. Please keep an eye on the growth of the Aniverse NFT market, which has been refurbished through additional features."

After the renewal, the Aniverse NFT market supports Ethereum and Klaytn mainnet, and users can use the Aniverse token ANV (Ethereum-based) and Aniverse Larva PFP NFT's staking reward KANV (Klaytn-based) when buying and selling NFTs. In addition, through the 'Import' function, NFTs purchased from other platforms such as Opensea and Rarible can be imported and traded on the Aniverse NFT marketplace.

The fact that all transaction fees are free within the Aniverse NFT platform is also a great advantage. While most large NFT marketplaces charge a certain amount of fees, Aniverse has adhered to the platform fee-free policy since its first launch to support convenient transactions for holders.

Meanwhile, Aniverse was listed on the USDT market on the Huobi Global Exchange at the end of July. Huobi Global Exchange is a large global virtual asset exchange with the 6th largest trading volume in the world (based on CoinMarketCap exchange rankings). It is the second global exchange listing for Aniverse after MEXC Global earlier this year. As a result, Aniverse's token ANV can be traded on various domestic and foreign exchanges such as Bithumb, Huobi Global, and MEXC Global.

