Truesec Launches in Finland with Top Cybersecurity Experts

Cybersecurity company Truesec continues to strengthen its European presence.

The global demand for Truesec’s cybersecurity expertise continues to be massive. To prevent more data breaches, the cybersecurity group is launching local operations in Finland with well-known cybersecurity expert Sami Laiho and Matti Vainio, who will step in as CEO of Truesec Oy as of August 2022.

Organizations today are challenged to keep up with the rapidly growing cybercrime, and Finland is no exception. To help more companies prevent cyber breaches, Truesec continues its journey in making leading cybersecurity expertise available in multiple markets.

Leading Cybersecurity Expertise in Finland and Nordics

Backed by its financial partner, IK Partners, Truesec now expands to Finland with a handpicked Finnish team of cybersecurity specialists. Truesec Oy will offer leading cyber expertise and solutions in Finland to help organizations prevent and respond to data breaches. The expansion into the Finnish market will provide organizations with local support backed by Truesec's strong Nordic presence and capacity.

"Now, with Truesec in Finland, and backed by a team of 250 dedicated cybersecurity experts, we’ve greatly increased our capacity to protect Finnish organizations and respond to cyber attacks. Our combined resources give us a leading edge in preventing cybercrime in Finland and globally,” says Sami Laiho, Chief Research Officer, Truesec Oy.

New CEO Matti Vainio will, together with his experienced team, focus on growing and steering the Finnish operations guided by Truesec's purpose: Preventing cyber breach and minimizing impact.

"I look forward to leading the expansion of our Finnish business", says Matti Vainio, CEO of Truesec Oy.



“Having a local team of experienced cybersecurity experts, combined with Truesec’s strong Nordic presence and capacity, gives us an advantage in the current market. In Sweden, Truesec is the first choice when it comes to cybersecurity. Our goal is to become preferred cyber partner in Finland as well.”



Truesec Continues To Strengthen Its Presence in Europe

Cybersecurity is essential for all organizations to protect their digital assets, maintain service availability, and ensure operations. To meet the growing demand for cybersecurity abilities, Truesec's focus in the past years has been on increasing capacity and broadening its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. Today, the cybersecurity group is established in the Nordics, Europe, and the US, helping organizations worldwide to prevent cyber breaches.

"Given the increased complexity and impact of cyber attacks today, there’s a growing need for cybersecurity expertise to protect businesses and our society. Establishing operations in Finland is a natural development for Truesec, and Sami and Matti’s unique expertise and experience will have great value to our customers in Finland", says Anna Averud, CEO of Truesec Group.

About Truesec Eng

Truesec is a global cybersecurity company with a clear purpose: Creating safety and sustainability in a digital world by preventing cyber breach and minimizing impact. Over the years, Truesec has gained a strong reputation and earned the trust of organizations worldwide. Today, Truesec consists of 250+ dedicated cyber specialists covering the full spectrum of cybersecurity. For more information: www.truesec.com

