Global Precast Concrete Market 2022: Benefits Over Traditional Concrete, Including Quality and Uniformity, Propelling Growth

The precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 189.25 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The increasing construction activities, particularly in the residential sector, are projected to boost the demand for precast concrete products.
The rising population and rapid urbanization are anticipated to drive the growth of the residential construction industry. The increased investments by the government in this sector are also expected to propel market expansion.
For instance, in September 2019, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, had launched a scheme titled Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide affordable housing to the urban population. The scheme is expected to generate demand for more than 20 million houses by the end of 2022. These factors are projected to positively impact market expansion.
Precast concrete has many advantages over cast-in-place concrete. It is produced in factories under controlled conditions, which ensures high quality and uniformity. Precast concrete can be made with high early strength concrete, so it can be placed and cured quickly, which reduces construction schedules. Precast concrete is environmentally friendly as it reduces waste on the construction site. It is also easier to handle and transport than cast-in-place concrete. However, increasing concerns regarding effects of carbon emissions on the environment are driving the market for precast concrete.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Analysis
- Growing Construction and Infrastructure Industry
- Rising Urbanization and Industrialization
- Rise in Disposable Income
Market Restraints Analysis
- Lack of Awareness
For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented precast concrete market based on product type, construction type, application, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Floors & Roofs
- Walls & Barriers
- Columns & Beams
- Pipes
- Paving Slabs
- Others
Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Elemental Construction
- Permanent Modular Buildings
- Re-locatable Buildings
Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Structural Building Components
- Water & Waste Handling Products
- Transportation Products
- Architectural Building Component
- Others
End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Precast Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Precast Concrete Market By Product Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Precast Concrete Market By Construction Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Precast Concrete Market By Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Precast Concrete Market By End-use Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Precast Concrete Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Cemex S.A.B de C.V.
- Larsen & Toubro Construction
- Balfour Beatty PLC
- Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.
- Forterra
- Tindall Corporation
- Laing O'Rourke
- Atco Concrete Products N.V.
- Balfour Beatty
