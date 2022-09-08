Latin America SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) Market Report 2022: Revenues will Reach $8.54 Billion by 2027; Up from $5.01 Billion in 2021

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America SVOD Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin American SVOD revenues will reach $8.54 billion by 2027; up from $5.01 billion in 2021. Netflix will account for 41% of the 2027 total, down from 72% in 2021. Netflix's revenues will peak at $3.73 billion in 2023.

Netflix will introduce AVOD-SVOD tiers [one for Brazil and another pan-regional one for the Spanish-speaking countries] in 2024, with SVOD revenues and ARPUs falling slowly as some subscribers convert to cheaper packages.

Disney+ is likely to introduce similar tiers in 2024. The platform is expected to follow its US example by converting its current subscription tier to AVOD-SVOD and charging more for SVOD-only. This will push up ARPU.

This 102-page PDF and excel report covers 19 countries

The report comes in two parts:

Insights: Detailed country analysis for 19 countries in a 62-page PDF document.

Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Blim

Claro Video

Disney+

Globo Play

HBO

Hulu

Netflix

Paramount+

Sling TV

Star+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/godwwg

Attachment