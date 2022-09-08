Xanthan Gum Market to hit USD 1.2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The xanthan gum market value is expected to cross USD 1.2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising prevalence of gluten intolerance will fuel the industry expansion. Xanthan gum has emerged as a key ingredient in gluten-free baking. Celiac disease, which is an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten, may lead to various non-intestinal symptoms, including chronic fatigue, anemia, osteoporosis, and cancer, especially when left untreated. The rising number of people with gluten sensitivity will therefore increase the popularity of xanthan gum as a baking ingredient.

In emerging economies, spending on oil and gas exploration activities has witnessed a major upsurge in recent years. For instance, in May 2022, India-based Oil and Natural Gas Corp. announced an investment of USD 4 billion to intensify exploration efforts in 2022-2025. Such initiatives will augment the use of xanthan gum in oil and gas exploration activities to accelerate the drilling speed, among other key uses.

Adoption of xanthan gum in pharmaceutical applications to gain traction

Xanthan gum market from pharmaceuticals segment recorded over 30 kilo tons in 2021 and is slated to depict a CAGR of over 6% through 2030. Xanthan gum is highly dissolvable in hot and cold water and can remain stable in both alkaline and acidic solutions. It also can interact with other hydrocolloids, such as locust bean gum and guar.

In addition, xanthan gum can serve as a suspending agent, foam and color enhancer, and stabilizer in a range of liquid, semi-solid, and topical formulations available for pharmaceutical uses. With the escalating demand for additives for use in flavoring, thickening, and other pharmaceutical applications, the global market size is slated to register a commendable rise by 2030.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative revenue pocket

Europe xanthan gum market is projected to reach USD 260 million by 2030. Xanthan gum is being widely adopted in manufacturing foaming gel and cleaning solutions. The increasing prevalence of skin conditions and the robust demand for topical foams will therefore augment the use of xanthan gum in cosmetics and personal care products across the region.

Business expansion strategies to define the xanthan gum industry

The competitive landscape of the xanthan gum market is inclusive of Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont Danisco, Solvay, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, CP Kelco, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd, TIC Gums (Ingredion Inc.), Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd., and Deosen, among other companies. These companies are engaging mainly in new product development, collaboration, and acquisition strategies to retain their foothold across the market.

