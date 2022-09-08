Nanocellulose Technology Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 with Key Players: Celluforce, University of Maine, The US Forest Service

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Nanocellulose Technology Market.

The market for nanocellulose technology is estimated to reach USD 2247.5 million by 2027, at a remarkable CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027).

Nanocellulose is cellulose with a nanostructure. It can be used to make Nanocellulose fibrils from wood-based products. The pulp is treated to high shear forces using ultrasonic homogenizers, high-pressure homogenizers, and micro fluidizers. By using an acid hydrolysis procedure, it is also possible to extract nanocellulose from natural fibre, producing nanoparticles that are extremely hard and crystalline. Nanocellulose (NC) can be produced using a range of cellulosic waste material, including microorganisms from crops and organic waste.

The appealing properties of nanocellulose can be used in a variety of end-use industries, including the production of composites, paper, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals. Industries that could be end users include textiles, oil & gas, and construction.

Who are the Major Players in Nanocellulose Technology Market?

Borregard, Fiberlean technologies, Celluforce INC, Nippon Paper Industries, Rise Innventia, Stora Enso, American Process Inc, FPInnovations, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Blue Goose Refineries.

Competitive Landscape:

26 August 2020: Stora Enso will build a pilot facility for producing Cellulose foam by Stora Enso, a lightweight, fiber-based foam material for protective packaging and cushioning. Bio-based foams are renewable and recyclable and can be used in packaging, for example, to replace oil-based polymer foams which are widely used today. The pilot plant will be located at Stora Enso’s Fors Mill in Sweden.

Nanocellulose Technology Market Trends and Growth Factors:

The major competitors in the nanocellulose market use research and development as one of their primary strategies to expand the industry's potential applications. The development of novel goods including aerogels, composites made of bioactive ingredients, and inorganic/organic hybrid materials is ongoing. Due to its lightweight and high strength, nanocellulose is also being researched for use in the production of automobiles. The market expansion is anticipated to be accelerated by rising nanocellulose-related research & development efforts. As an illustration, on September 6, 2019, researchers from the University of Girona in Spain revealed the creation of bio-based superabsorbent aerogels consisting of cellulose nanofibers and suggested their potential application in newborn diapers.

Nanocellulose Technology Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the projected period due to the growth of composites, packaging, and the automotive industry. due to the steadily expanding middle-class population and the rising number of newly purchased lightweight cars. In addition, there are affordable sources of labour and raw materials, cheap manufacturing costs, and a regulatory environment with only moderately onerous requirements.

North America is anticipated to experience a moderate increase in the Nanocellulose Market due to expanding production capabilities, high potential for consumption, and an uptick in economic growth. The main drivers of this region's growth are the US and Canada, which are anticipated to have high demand over the projected period.

Nanocellulose Technology Market Scope

Report Attributes Report Details CAGR 21.3% Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2027 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Growth One of the primary factors driving the global nanocellulose market is the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and packaging sectors. The major competitors in the nanocellulose market use research and development as one of their primary strategies to expand the industry's potential applications.





































NFC Segment is dominating the largest market share:

Based on Type, this Nanocellulose Market is segmented into: bacterial cellulose, nanocrystalline cellulose, and nanofibrous cellulose (NFC) (BCC). Due to its capacity to create a potent entangled nanoporous network, NFC now holds the biggest market share among these types. Due to its simple preparation, high yield, high specific surface area, high strength, and stiffness, NFC is in more demand. These are frequently employed in nanocomposites because of their exceptional reinforcing capability.

Paper & Board applications are holding the largest Nanocellulose Technology Market Share:

The Nanocellulose Market is segmented into many categories based on Application, including paints & coatings, paper & board, composites & packaging, oil & gas, personal care, and others. Out of these applications, the use of nanocellulose as an additive in the production of paper to generate lighter and stronger paper & board is holding the greatest Nanocellulose Market Share. As a result, the production costs are decreased. This process results in paper with improved qualities like good printing quality, reduced porosity, and decreased transparency.

Key Market Segments: Nanocellulose Technology Market

Nanocellulose Technology Market By Type

Cellulose Nanofibrils

Cellulose Nanocrystals

Bacterial Nanocellulose

Nanocellulose Technology Market By Application

Composites Manufacturing

Paper Processing

Food and Beverage

Paints and Coatings

Others

