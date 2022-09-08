BW Offshore: Dividend Shares

Dividend Shares

Reference is made to the announcement on 29 August 2022, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.

Based on our shareholder records as of 1 September 2022, a total of 1,835,978 BW Energy Limited shares will be prepared for distribution today to eligible BW Offshore shareholders, reducing BW Offshore’s ownership in BW Energy Limited from 26.84% to 26.12%.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

