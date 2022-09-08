Global Smoking Accessories Market Report to 2030 - Featuring BBK Tobacco & Foods, British American Tobacco and Bull Brand Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Accessories Market By Product Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smoking accessories market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Online retail platform is the major driver of the smoking accessories market. Presently, most smoking accessories manufacturing companies have their own web-based retail stores where users have access to information about product launches, product features, demo, price, and other required information about products.

The number of consumers shopping online is increasing, owing to availability of varied product options and price comparison on online shopping sites. This is useful for retailers due to zero expenditure on physical outlets. Furthermore, preference for online shopping is increasing considerably as consumers can read reviews provided by other consumers, compare various stores & products, and verify product prices by different sellers. Thus, rise in adoption of online sales channels drives growth of the smoking accessories market.



Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities for operating players, owing to presence of countries such as India, China, Australia, and others. Surge in population and rise in disposable income of consumers majorly drive growth of the smoking accessories market. Developing regions offer potential growth opportunities for market players for launching innovative smoking accessories, which further propels growth of the market.



The smoking accessories market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the smoking accessories market is bifurcated into grinder, water pipes, rolling paper, vaporizers, and others. On the basis of age group, it is divided into below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years, and above 50 years. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into online and offline. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP, British American Tobacco PLC, Bull Brand, Chongz, Curved Papers, Inc., Imperial Brands, Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd., Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd., Republic Technologies International and Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smoking accessories market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing smoking accessories market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the smoking accessories market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smoking accessories market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and smoking accessories market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Regulatory Guidelines



CHAPTER 4: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Grinder

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Water Pipes

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Rolling Paper

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Vaporizer

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Below 18 Years

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 18 To 30 Years

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 30 To 50 Years

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Above 50 Years

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Online

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Offline

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SMOKING ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 British American Tobacco PLC

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Bull Brand

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Chongz

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Curved Papers, Inc.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Imperial Brands

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Jinlin (HK) Smoking Accessories Co., Ltd.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Republic Technologies International

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

