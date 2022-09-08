The Worldwide HVAC Pump Industry is Projected to Reach $55.4 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Pump Market By Product Type, By End-User, By Pump Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HVAC pumps market size was valued at $31,560.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $55,457.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are increasingly being used to maximize energy in residential and business infrastructures. Exponential increase in population combined with the construction of new business centers such as offices, factories, warehouses, sports complexes, hospitality, and healthcare has prompted the deployment of compact and energy-efficient heating and cooling systems. These building mechanical systems improve thermal comfort while also improving air quality, thus driving the growth of the global HVAC market.



The global HVAC pump market is expected to develop due to rapid urbanization and green building construction. The most frequent type of pump utilized in these systems for water circulation operations is a centrifugal pump. The main characteristics that make it a favorite choice in commercial and domestic businesses are cost-effectiveness, easy maintenance, and enhanced safety. HVAC pumps are commonly used to keep the flow rate and distribution systems in the HVAC unit and helps in running smoothly.

Market income will be bolstered by rising sustainability trends toward energy saving. HVAC systems account for over 30% of the energy consumed by commercial buildings. The use of 3D printing and computer modelling in HVAC pump manufacturing has resulted in tremendous growth potential for market players across the sector.

HVAC pumps can be found in nearly every sort of manufacturing facility, including textiles, chemicals, automotive, food processing, and forest products. For instance, in September 2021, Carrier China, a subsidiary of Carrier Global, teamed up with Huadian Corporation to provide centrifugal chillers for the Guangzhou Wanbo Central Energy Station in China.



The global HVAC market is segmented into pump type, product type, end user, and region. On the basis of pump type, the market is fragmented into booster pumps, circulating pumps, centrifugal pumps. By product type, it is divided into multi-stage and single stage. Depending on end user, it is segregated into industrial, residential, and commercial. Region wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition Analysis

The key players that operating in the HVAC Pumps industry are Armstrong Air, Aurora Konrad G. Schulz GMBH & CO.KG, Bard Manufacturing Company Inc., CNP Pump India Pvt. Ltd., CRI Pump Private Ltd., Kirloskar Brother Ltd., KSB SE & CO., Pentair PLC., Torishima Pumps MFG CO. Ltd., and WILO SE.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market HVAC pumps market trends and dynamics.

In-depth HVAC pump market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the HVAC pump market share is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing HVAC pump market opportunity.

The HVAC pumps market forecast from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key players with in HVAC pumps market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the HVAC pumps industry.

