Home Healthcare Market to Reach US $499.6 Bn by 2028: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last decade has witnessed an increased prevalence of different diseases among patients. This has led to increased focus on healthcare services offered to assist in faster recovery and ensure reduced possibility of any relapse.

Traditionally, patients have preferred healthcare services offered at various healthcare infrastructure facilities but the last few years has witnessed increased demand for home healthcare services. Key reason behind the rising demand for home healthcare services is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to restrictions and lockdowns and led to consumers preferring home treatment.

The global home healthcare market is expected to expand at CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2028.

Prominent market players are offering new healthcare services to patients, which is helping generate revenue streams and gain a competitive edge over other players.

Lincare, a subsidiary of Linde, launched a new home-based respiratory service in the U.S. in 2020 post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading market players are making huge investments in research and development activities in a bid to offer improved healthcare services to patients suffering from different diseases.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Home Healthcare Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=300



Key Findings of Home Healthcare Market Study

Rising Adoption of Telehealth Practices Boosting Growth in Overall Home Healthcare Market: Telehealth technology is witnessing increasing adoption in the healthcare industry globally as hospitals and clinics are trying to offer services to patients from remote locations. Leading players in home healthcare market are offering products such as smart bedding systems and Tele-ICUs for patients to monitor their health conditions, remotely. Increasing penetration of telehealth technology is augmenting the growth in global home healthcare market





Telehealth technology is witnessing increasing adoption in the healthcare industry globally as hospitals and clinics are trying to offer services to patients from remote locations. Leading players in home healthcare market are offering products such as smart bedding systems and Tele-ICUs for patients to monitor their health conditions, remotely. Increasing penetration of telehealth technology is augmenting the growth in global home healthcare market Rising Patient Preference for Home Treatment Propelling Home Healthcare Market: Costs of products such as beds offered at hospitals and clinics have risen, in the last few years. Hence, patients are looking to avail home healthcare services which offer increased cost-effectiveness and comfort. The last few years have witnessed increased demand for nebulizers and ventilators among patients who are deploying these products to diagnose and treat different respiratory disorders in their residences. Increasing consumer preference toward home treatment is triggering the growth in overall market





Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=300



Home Healthcare Market: Key Drivers

Rising patient pool suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is a key growth driver of global home healthcare market

Advancements to existing healthcare services which is helping offer improve efficiency and long-lasting effects are stimulating the growth in overall home healthcare market

Government initiatives and measures such as spreading awareness about telehealth services is stimulating the market growth





Home Healthcare Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America is the most lucrative market. Increased investments in healthcare industry, and rising adoption of home healthcare services in countries such as the U.S and Canada have helped the region witness significant growth in overall home healthcare market

Latin America is expected to witness substantial growth in home healthcare market during the forecast period because of increase in geriatric population in countries such as Brazil and Mexico

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=300



Home Healthcare Market: Key Players

Presence of numerous leading players has ensured that the competition landscape in global home healthcare market is fragmented.

Growth strategies such as signing of collaborative agreements with smaller players is assisting prominent players in expanding their market presence and increasing their revenue shares.

Some of the well-established players in home healthcare market include Johnson and Johnson, 3M Healthcare, Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic Inc.

The global home healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type



Diagnostic & Monitoring Home Devices



Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

Temperature Monitors

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Coagulation Monitors

Pregnancy Test Kits

Pulse Oximeters

Pedometers

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Nebulizers

Others



By Service



Telehealth and Telemedicine Services



Respiratory Therapy Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Services





Regions Covered



North America



Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 7.3 Bn by the end of 2028.

IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease) Treatment Market: The global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease) treatment market was valued at ~US$ 15.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: The global hemophilia treatment drugs market was valued at US$ 9,500 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 15,000 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026.

Wearable Medical Devices Market: The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 183.8 Bn by the end of 2031 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Cell Culture Market: The global cell culture market is expected to reach the value of US$ 27.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2031.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031

Molecular Diagnostics Market: The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 37.19 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

