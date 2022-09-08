Philippines Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Fintech Players are Entering the Flourishing Prepaid Card Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.0%, increasing from US$3.21 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.86 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the Philippines. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
The rise of the cashless economy surged the prepaid card market in the Philippines in the last four to six quarters. According to the Q4 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, close to 38% of the consumers started using digital payment methods for the first time since the onset of Covid-19. Moreover, there have been efforts on the government's side to drive the country towards a cashless economy. For instance, for the financial inclusion of underserved populations, the Central Bank of the Philippines employed various micro-banking offices, e-money issuers, and remittance agents. Resultantly, the circulation of prepaid cards in the country also increased.
Fintech players are entering the flourishing prepaid card market in the Philippines
The Philippines has a massive unbanked population, with over two-thirds of the adult population - more than 50 million adults - without any bank account. This has invited leading fintech companies to enter the country with a focus on digital transformation as a strategic imperative.
- India-based payments solution company, Pine Labs, announced in December 2020 that the company would be expanding its product offerings to the overseas market, including the Philippines, in 2021.
- Moreover, the company acquired Qwikcilver, a gift card solutions company, in 2020, and the company will launch the prepaid payment instrument for Filipinos via its subsidiary company.
Prepaid card providers are adopting QR Ph for the Filipino merchants
Prepaid card providers are taking initiatives to transform the cash-heavy economy into a cash-lite, following the footsteps of the Central bank of the Philippines.
- In April 2021, PayMaya, a digital wallet and prepaid card provider introduced QR Ph for its merchant partners.
- With the new payment scheme, enterprises will offer consumers a convenient digital payment option as the merchants can accept QR payments regardless of their customers' bank or e-wallet accounts.
- Similarly, consumers will experience more convenient transactions as they no longer need to have different apps to scan-to-pay a merchant's QR code.
- PayMaya has rolled out the maximum number of QR Ph P2M acceptance points across its enterprise base. Notably, in November 2021, the company has more than 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, which include large companies, government agencies, as well MSMEs.
GrabPay partnered with Mastercard to launch digital prepaid card
- In June 2021, super app, GrabPay, launched their GrabPay Card in the Philippines in partnership with Mastercard.
- The digital GrabPay card will provide the users with secured card transactions, hassle-free online payments, and the opportunity to earn rewards.
- The user can operate the GrabPay card via the Grab app.
