North America Dairy Alternatives Market Report 2022: Key Developments Impacting Market Future Growth

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dairy Alternatives market in North America is expected to witness strong growth over the next five years, primarily driven by the rising consumers' environmental concerns which are positively influencing an increase in the adoption of dairy alternatives in North America.

They typically use less land, water to produce vegan milks, and emit lower carbon emissions which helps in mitigating the effects of global warming and improve the air quality. As per available data, livestock accounts for nearly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with the dairy industry holding the largest share.



The increasing popularity of lactose-free products, including milk among individuals is anticipated to boost the dairy alternatives market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising health awareness among consumers, notably those who are unable to digest lactose, has resulted in an increase in the consumption of lactose-free products as they typically help in the absorption of calcium which benefits in building and repairing muscle tissue/cells.

For instance, in the U.S as per available data, volume of value-added milks, including lactose-free, non-dairy milk, and organic milk increased ~15% in 2021 compared to the prior year, while traditional milk volumes declined by ~7%.



The lack of consumer awareness regarding dairy-free products is one of the major challenges to the growth of the dairy alternatives market. The lack of nutritional awareness is likely to be a concern for those who eat a healthy balanced diet and do not depend solely on milk as an important protein source.

The continued purchase of dairy products by consumers indicates that the portfolio of dairy alternatives has yet to capture the potential customer base.

Companies Mentioned:

Key Competitors in North America Dairy Alternatives Market

Danone

SunOpta Inc.

Blue Diamond

Daiya Foods Inc.

Oatly Inc.

Sahmyook Food

Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

Eden Foods Inc.

Kite Hill

Emerging Dairy Alternatives Companies in North America

Miyoko's Creamery

Betterland Foods

New Culture

Nuts for Cheese

Bettermoo(d)

BetterMilk Inc.

Heartbest

Sigma Alimentos

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Highlights of Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market Historic Growth & Forecast

Highlights of Market Trends, Challenges and Competition

Highlights of Market Revenue Share by Segments

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

Market Definition and Key Terms & Abbreviations

North America Dairy Alternatives Market Scope & Segmentation

Industry Value Chain

Ecosystem of Major Entities in North America Dairy Alternatives Market

Government Regulations & Developments

Key Growth Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market

Covid-19 Impact on North America Dairy Alternatives Market

Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market Historic Growth by Segment Type, 2017-2021

Key Takeaways

3. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Source, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

Market Definition - Segmentation by Source Type

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Source Type, 2017-2027

Soy

Almond

Oat

Coconut

Others (Rice, Hemp, Flax, Pea, Cashew)

Key Developments in Product/Solution Segments Impacting Market Future Growth

Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Source Type

4. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

Market Definition - Segmentation by Application Type

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application Type, 2017-2027

Milk

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice Creams

Others (Tofu, Hemp, Creamer, and Tempeh)

Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Application Type

5. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Formulation Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

Market Definition - Segmentation by Formulation Type

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Formulation Type, 2017-2027

Plain

Flavored

Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Formulation Type

6. Total North America Market Segmentation by End User Segment/Industry, Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

Market Definition - Segmentation by End User Industry

Benefits of Dairy Alternative Adoption in End User Industries

Key Developments in the North America Dairy Alternatives End User Industries Impacting Market Future Growth

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027

Food & beverages

Nutraceuticals and Health & Wellness

FMCG

Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by End User Industry

7. Industry / Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

Types of Players (Competitors) & Business Models

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Dairy Alternatives Competitors

Key Developments in the North America Dairy Alternatives Competitors Impacting Market Growth

Comparison of Leading Competitors within North America Dairy Alternatives Market

Key Takeaways from Competitive Landscape

8. Key Competitor Profiles

Company Overview, Product Offerings and Key Developments, SWOT Analysis

Danone

SunOpta

Daiya Foods, Inc.

Oatly

Blue Diamond Growers

Sahmyook Foods

Earth's Own Food Company

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

Eden Foods

Kite Hills

9. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts

Total North America - Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Geography, 2017-2027

Major Countries Market Analysis, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

U.S. - Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis

PESTLE Analysis of U.S.

Major Production and Consumption Hubs in U.S.

Major Emerging Dairy Alternatives Companies in U.S.

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Source Type, 2017-2027

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application Type, 2017-2027

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Formulation Type, 2017-2027

Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027

Canada - Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis

PESTLE Analysis of Canada

PESTLE Analysis of Mexico

10. Industry Experts Opinions/Perspectives

11. Analyst Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74blja