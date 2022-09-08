Global Digital Printing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital printing refers to a modern technique of printing digital-based images directly onto multiple media substrates, including photo, canvas, synthetics, and cardstocks. These files can be converted in a variety of formats, such as portable document file (PDF) and JIP.

As compared to traditional analog printing processes, digital printing does not require printing plates and offers enhanced accuracy, flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, while requiring minimal operational spaces. On account of these properties, it is extensively used for printing high-resolution fine patterns and customized marketing materials. At present, digital printing is commercially available in varying types, such as inkjet and laser.



Digital Printing Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of digital printing solutions across the textile and packaging sectors is attributed due to the increasing requirement for ultraviolet (UV) radiations cured ink, high-quality graphics, detail, and clarity printing machines with reduced operational costs.

This, in turn, represents the key factor primarily driving the market toward growth. Additionally, the extensive utilization of digital printing in clothing, automobiles, e-commerce, soft-signage, media, and advertisements applications for producing promotional wears, banners, flags, labels, and aesthetically appealing product packaging is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the shifting inclination of manufacturers toward digital printing over conventional printing methods for excluding various pre-press stages between files and final goods and inhibiting wastage is contributing to the market growth. This, along with the escalating environmental concerns amongst consumers have facilitated the usage of sustainable printing techniques.

Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players, along with the fueling investments in the research and development (R&D) activities for introducing novel inks and dyes, such as LATEX and dye sublimation, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amcor plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Canon Inc., DIC Corporation, DS Smith plc, Durst Group AG, Inca Digital Printers Ltd. (Agfa-Gevaert Group), Konica Minolta Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Walsworth Publishing Company, Xeikon B.V. (Flint Group) and Xerox Corporation.



