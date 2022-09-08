Medical Imaging Market to Receive USD 30.85 Billion with CAGR of 5.50% by 2029, Shares, Size, Trends, Future Demand, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Analysis

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Medical Imaging Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Crucial data related to the market share acquired by the product segments are added in the report. The market study of the Medical Imaging Market survey report includes insights related to sales collected by the products and the revenue earned in the estimated period. It also offers information about the company’s profit margin and price models. This market analysis describes detailing the marketing channels accepted by the manufacturers for their products in tandem with the information regarding the traders, distributors, and dealers competing in the market. In addition, the Medical Imaging Market report comprises details relevant to the market share obtained by various segments.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical imaging market which was USD 20.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 30.85 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis:-

Medical imaging refers to the techniques used to make images of the human body (or parts of it) for a variety of clinical applications, including medical operations and diagnosis, as well as medical science, which includes the study of normal anatomy and function. It is a subset of biological imaging that includes radiography, endoscopy, thermography, medical photography, and microscopy in a broader sense. Measurement and recording techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography (MEG) are examples of medical imaging since they create data that can be represented as maps rather than images.

Medical imaging is a technique for generating diverse inside images of the body for disease diagnosis and therapy. This technique is mostly important in improving people's health around the world since it can aid in the early detection of certain inside ailments and the proper treatment of those disorders. It's also possible to look into what has already been diagnosed and treated.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Competitive Landscape & Market Share Analysis:-

The medical imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to medical imaging market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical imaging market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

RamSoft, Inc.(Canada)

InHealth Group (U.K)

Radiology Reports online (U.S)

Siemens (Germany)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

RadNet, Inc. (U.S)

General Electric (U.S)

Akumin Inc. (U.S)

Hologic Inc. (U.S)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Carl Zeiss Ag (Germany)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

MEDNAX Services, Inc. (U.S)

Carestream Health (U.S)

Teleradiology Solutions (U.S)

UNILABS (Switzerland)

ONRAD, Inc. (U.S)

Opportunities

Technological advancements, when combined with government investments and money, are anticipated to contribute to market expansion, particularly in developing countries like India and China. In January 2020, Allengers, for example, unveiled India's first locally built 32 slice CT scanner. Canon Medical Systems assisted in the creation of the system.

Teaching, hospitals and universities are predicted to increase their need for state-of-the-art imaging modalities in order to provide advanced technology training, which will have a substantial impact on market growth in the future years. This trend, which was previously limited to rich countries, is increasingly spreading to developing countries. For example, the sole certified 7T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) equipment, Siemens Healthineers' MAGNETOM Terra, has only been installed in the United States.

Segmentation:- Medical Imaging Market Scope

The medical imaging market is segmented based on type, modality, procedure, technology, patient age, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Services

Product

Modality

Stationary

Portable

Procedure

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

X-Ray Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET)

Others

Technology

Direct Digital Radiology

Computed Radiology

Patient Age

Adults

Pediatric

Application

Cardiology

Pelvic And Abdominal

Oncology

Mammography

Gynecology

Neurology

Urology

Musculoskeletal

Dental

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Imaging Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Market Dynamics:- Medical Imaging Market

Drivers

Increasing demand for innovative imaging modalities

The industry is being driven by the integration of surgical suits with imaging technology. However, the number of new hospitals in Asia Pacific developing countries has increased dramatically. The entry of global healthcare service providers is to blame for this. Private players dominate the healthcare sector in these countries. Imaging modalities are usually given specific space in new hospitals. In the future years, rising competition and increased demand for world-class healthcare services are likely to drive segment expansion.

Increase in cases of chronic diseases

The global medical imaging reagents market is driven by factors such as cancer and cardiovascular illnesses, technical developments, medical imaging reagent development, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure demands. Cardiovascular disorders, for example, are one of the main causes of death worldwide. Furthermore, because elderly people are more likely to develop chronic diseases, the increasing growth of the geriatric population is predicted to raise demand for medical imaging reagents.

Development in demand for medical imaging reagents

The rising number of cancer patients who require advanced diagnostic imaging techniques such as photoacoustic imaging and imaging reagents for better diagnosis also adds to market expansion. Furthermore, the growing elderly population, rising healthcare spending, and rising demand for effective procedures and safe drugs are likely to drive the medical imaging reagents market forward.

Restraints/Challenges

However, the market's expansion is likely to be hampered by a shortage of experienced medical personnel, expensive equipment costs, a lack of imaging reagent providers, and rigorous government regulations.

This medical imaging Industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the medical imaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Medical Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The medical imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, modality, procedure, technology, patient age, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical imaging market due to better improvement in products and services.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

