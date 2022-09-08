Global Pipe Coating Market 2022 Expected | with a CAGR of: 5 %, Top Companies data report covers, Share & Trends Analysis, In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities, Market-specific challenges and Demand Forecast

PUNE, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Pipe Coating Market “ Size, Status and Market Insights, it is graceful to raise by USD 2.86 bn Forecast | CAGR 5%

What is Pipe Coating Industry Insights?

Pipe Coating market identifies the increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the Pipe Coating market growth during the next few years. Also, increased disease diagnostic modalities, and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Our Company has been monitoring the pipe coating market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.86 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on pipe coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from developing economies and mobile coating technologies.



The pipe coating market analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

Who are some of the key players operating in the Pipe Coating market and how high is the competition 2022?

Company Information: List by Country Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In Pipe Coating Market Insights Report Are:

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Dow Inc.

Jotun AS

LyondellBasell Industries NV

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with Competitive benchmarking, Historical data & forecasts, Company revenue shares, Regional opportunities, Latest trends & dynamics, growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

What are the major applications and type, of Pipe Coating?

By Type

• Thermoplastic coatings

• Metal coatings

• Fusion-bonded epoxy coatings

• Concrete weight coatings

• Others

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Industrial and chemical processing

• Municipal water supply

• Others

What is our report scope?

This report focuses on the Pipe Coating in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Pipe Coating market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

What are the major regional markets of Pipe Coating in Global,?

Pipe Coating Market analysis, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Pipe Coating industry. Global Pipe Coating Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pipe Coating Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

•Executive Summary

oMarket Overview

•Market Landscape

oMarket ecosystem

oValue chain analysis

•Market Sizing

oMarket definition

oMarket segment analysis

oMarket size 2019

oMarket outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

•Five Forces Analysis

oFive Forces Analysis

oBargaining power of buyers

oBargaining power of suppliers

oThreat of new entrants

oThreat of substitutes

oThreat of rivalry

oMarket condition

•Market Segmentation by Application

oMarket segments

oComparison by Application

oOil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oIndustrial and chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMunicipal water supply - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oOthers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMarket opportunity by Application

•Market Segmentation by Type

oMarket segments

oComparison by Type

oThermoplastic coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMetal coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oFusion-bonded epoxy coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oConcrete weight coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oOthers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMarket opportunity by Type

•Customer Landscape

•Geographic Landscape

oGeographic segmentation

oGeographic comparison

oNorth America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oEurope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oAPAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oSouth America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oKey leading countries

oMarket opportunity by geography

oVolume driver- Demand led growth

oMarket challenges

oMarket trends

•Vendor Landscape

oVendor landscape

oLandscape disruption

•Vendor Analysis

oVendors covered

oMarket positioning of vendors

•Appendix

oScope of the report

oCurrency conversion rates for US$

oResearch methodology

oList of abbreviations





Exhibit

•1: Key Finding 1

•2: Key Finding 2

•3: Key Finding 3

•4: Key Finding 5

•5: Key Finding 6

•6: Key Finding 7

•7: Key Finding 8

•8: Key Finding 9

•9: Parent market

•10: Market characteristics

•11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

•12: Market segments

•13: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

•14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

•15: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

•16: Bargaining power of buyers

•17: Bargaining power of suppliers

•18: Threat of new entrants

•19: Threat of substitutes

•20: Threat of rivalry

•21: Market condition - Five forces 2019

•22: Application - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

•23: Comparison by Application

•24: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•25: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•26: Industrial and chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•27: Industrial and chemical processing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•28: Municipal water supply - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•29: Municipal water supply - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•30: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•32: Market opportunity by Application

•33: Type - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

•34: Comparison by Type

•35: Thermoplastic coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•36: Thermoplastic coatings - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•37: Metal coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•38: Metal coatings - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•39: Fusion-bonded epoxy coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•40: Fusion-bonded epoxy coatings - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•41: Concrete weight coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•42: Concrete weight coatings - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•43: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•44: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•45: Market opportunity by Type

•46: Customer landscape

•47: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

•48: Geographic comparison

•49: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•50: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•51: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•52: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•53: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•54: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•56: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•57: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•59: Key leading countries

•60: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

•61: Impact of drivers and challenges

•62: Vendor landscape

•63: Landscape disruption

•64: Industry risks

•65: Vendors covered

•66: Market positioning of vendors

•67: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview

•68: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments

•69: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings

•70: Akzo Nobel NV - Key customers

•71: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

•72: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview

•73: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments

•74: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

•75: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key customers

•76: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

•77: BASF SE - Overview

•78: BASF SE - Business segments

•79: BASF SE - Key offerings

•80: BASF SE - Key customers

•81: BASF SE - Segment focus

•82: Celanese Corp. - Overview

•83: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

•84: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

•85: Celanese Corp. - Key customers

•86: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

•87: Dow Inc. - Overview

•88: Dow Inc. - Business segments

•89: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

•90: Dow Inc. - Key customers

•91: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

•92: Jotun AS - Overview

•93: Jotun AS - Business segments

•94: Jotun AS - Key offerings

•95: Jotun AS - Key customers

•96: Jotun AS - Segment focus

•97: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview

•98: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments

•99: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings

•100: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key customers

•101: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

•102: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview

•103: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments

•104: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings

•105: PPG Industries Inc. - Key customers

•106: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

•107: RPM International Inc. - Overview

•108: RPM International Inc. - Business segments

•109: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings

•110: RPM International Inc. - Key customers

•111: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

•112: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview

•113: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments

•114: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings

•115: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key customers

•116: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

•117: Currency conversion rates for US$

•118: Research Methodology

•119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

•120: Information sources

•121: List of abbreviations

Reasons to buy this report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Pipe Coating Market

To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

To gain insights of the countries/regions in the Pipe Coating Market.

