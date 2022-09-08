Global CC Cream Market Is Expected to Reach $889.8 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global CC cream market was estimated at $433.8 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $889.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $433.8 Million Market Size in 203 $889.8 Million CAGR 7.1% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in the number of female consumers that are focusing on skincare and beauty Opportunities Several growth prospects in both the developed and developing economies Restraints Certain hazards associated with the usage

Reduced consumer expenditure on cosmetic products impacted the global CC cream market negatively, especially during the initial period.

Moreover, growing preference forhygienic products also had an adverse impact on the market. However, the market has already started recovering at a swift pace.

The global CC cream market is analyzed across type, application, sales channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the above 30 SPF segment garnered more than two-fifths of the global CC creammarket in 2021, and would rule the roost by the end of 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the normal skin segment held around half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The dry skin segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held nearly two-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online retails segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global CC cream market report include Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, Marico, LoccitaneEn Provence, Oriflame Sweden, L’Oréal S.A., Chanel, Natura & Co., Kose Corporation, and Estee Lauder. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

