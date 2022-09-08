SIS strengthens NetBet partnership to include live horse racing content

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier of 24/7 live betting services, has extended its partnership with NetBet to deliver leading horse racing content to the Malta-based operator via its 24/7 Live Betting Channels.



SIS has been a trusted partner of NetBet in recent years, initially distributing data for its live UK, Irish and North American greyhound racing, before integrating live streams through the company’s Watch and Bet model, which enables bettors to view first-class racing content before placing a bet.

NetBet customers now have access to SIS’s premium and exclusive live UK and Irish horse racing, as well as international horse racing from Canada, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Latin America, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and the US. In total, SIS will be delivering c 65,000 live horse and greyhound racing events each year.

SIS’s 24/7 Live Betting Channels are provided as an end-to-end solution including live streamed pictures, data, on-screen graphics with betting triggers, prices, and derivatives. The product range ensures NetBet will have profitable short-form content available throughout the day, allowing its customers to have a betting opportunity every three minutes.

Dave Richardson, Commercial Manager (UK & Europe) at SIS, said: “We have enjoyed a great relationship with NetBet and are delighted to be strengthening our partnership through this new deal.

“With the best in live pictures and data being delivered from the world’s leading racetracks, NetBet will be able to offer their customers a truly engaging betting experience, with an event available to bet on through our 24/7 Live Betting Channels every three minutes.”

Peter Camden, Head of Sportsbook at NetBet, said: “Since we first signed up with SIS, the company’s industry-leading greyhound content has proven to be a huge hit with bettors, so extending our partnership to incorporate its high-quality horse racing coverage made strategic sense to us.

“With c 65,000 live racing events a year now on offer, we’re sure our customers will continue to enjoy the regular short-form betting opportunities that SIS provides, helping us to increase engagement and drive our business forward.”

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services) has been at the forefront of live pictures and data delivery to the global betting industry for over 30 years. We have a rich heritage in creating and distributing betting events for horse and greyhound racing, as well as a recent expansion into other verticals including esports and numbers.

SIS is the leading supplier of 24/7 live betting services, providing a range of 24/7 channels to retail and online operators globally, with quick-fire betting opportunities every three minutes. We recently launched SIS Competitive Gaming, the industry’s first esports betting product created specifically for sportsbooks.

SIS partners with operators worldwide, with over 300 customers in more than 50 countries within Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa, offering our rights holder partners the opportunity to showcase their first-class content across six continents.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv .

About NetBet

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information about NetBet please visit www.netbet.co.uk