Global Space Tourism Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX & Others

Global space tourism market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the shift in preference of consumers to spend on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and the growing commercialization of the space tourism industry are driving the demand for the global space tourism market.

The practice of taking tourists into space for leisure or professional purposes to give them the chance to experience life as an astronaut is included in space tourism services. Space tourism comes in a variety of forms, including orbital, suborbital, and lunar tourism. Since space travel is now deemed pricey, only those with considerable spending power can afford it.



The global space tourism market is segmented into type, product type, destination, customer, service provider, regional distribution, and company. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into suborbital and orbital. One type of spaceflight that doesn't make one full rotation or achieve escape velocity is sun-orbital spaceflight. In suborbital tourism, the spacecraft travels to the outer solar system but on a trajectory that collides with the surface of the gravitational body from which it was launched. Space travel orbits the earth steadily in orbital tourism. Ongoing advancements in the space tourism industry and the high-end investments by public and private players to upgrade space tourism are expected to influence the market demand positively.



Global Space Tourism Market, By Type:

Suborbital

Orbital

Global Space Tourism Market, By Product Type:

High Altitude Jet Fighter Flights

Atmospheric Zero-Gravity Flights

Aircraft Replacement Flights

Others

Global Space Tourism Market, By Destination:

Mars

Earth Orbit

Venus

Moon

Ceres

Others

Global Space Tourism Market, By Customer:

Civilians

Enterprise

Others

Global Space Tourism Market, By Service Provider:

Government

Commercial Institutions

Others

Global Space Tourism Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Companies Mentioned

Blue Origin

Virgin Galactic

SpaceX

Space Adventures Inc.

EADS Astrium

Armadillo Aerospace

Excalibur Almaz

Space Island Group

Boeing

Zero 2 Infinity

Starchaser Industries

