Titan Commences Trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB under symbol “TIMCF”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (OTCQB: TIMCF) (“Titan” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective today. The Company’s U.S. OTCQB listing will trade under the ticker symbol “TIMCF” while the Company’s primary Canadian Listing will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TI”.



Don Taylor, President & CEO of Titan, commented, “Listing Titan on the OTCQB not only provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors, but it is also anticipated to introduce the Company to a larger audience, enhance liquidity and broaden the Company’s shareholder base.”

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture Market offers early stage and developing companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: www.otcmarkets.com

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

