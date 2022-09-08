Global portable lithium power station market size to accrue USD 225 million by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global portable lithium power station market accounted for USD 102 million in 2020 and is poised to witness a healthy growth rate of 12% over 2021-2027, to amass USD 225 million by the end of 2027.





The research meticulously studies the segments of this industry, including type, capacity, sales channel, application, end-user, and regions. The geographical analysis included in the study separately examines each segment at the global, regional, and country levels. It also assesses the scope of the competition in this market by looking at the financials, recent changes, and product offerings of key market participants.

Increasing demand for electric cars, with its complementing rise in usage of lithium batteries, rising demand for constant electric supply, and growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power for electronic devices are some of the major factors driving the global portable lithium power station market growth.

Portable lithium power stations are likely to see an increase in sales due to the growing demand for smart electronic devices, particularly alarm systems, smart watches, home intercommunication systems, wearables, personal computers, electronic ovens, video game systems, smartphones, radios, laptops, and televisions.

These power stations are small, portable, easy to use, and accessible in remote locations. As a result, more residential consumers are prepared to make investments in portable lithium power stations, which is expected to fuel the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Whereas, factors such as the high cost of manufacturing and establishing lithium battery plant are estimated to decelerate the growth momentum of this industry during the study timeline.

Market Segmentation Overview

By type the market is split into solar power and direct power. In terms of capacity type this business space is divided into less than 500 WH, 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH, 500 WH to 999 WH, and 1,500 WH and Above.

By sales channel type the global portable lithium power station market is bifurcated into brick-and-mortar and e-commerce platforms. Based on application the market is segregated into emergency power, automotive, and off-grid. In regard to end-user scope, this market space is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial space.

Elaborating regional landscape

By regional terrain, the portable lithium power station market is spread across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America has emerged as a significant region in terms of market share and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR through 2021-2027 owing to higher demand for electric vehicles as well as higher per capita income.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit sustainable returns for the forecast period due to the growing electronic industry and rising disposable income.

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Direct Power

Solar Power

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Capacity (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Less Than 500 WH

1,000 WH to 1,499 WH

500 WH to 999 WH

1,500 WH and Above

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

E-commerce

Brick & Mortar

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Application Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Automotive

Emergency Power

Off-grid

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by End-user (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia Pacific

India

South Korea

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

UK

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

North America

Canada

U.S.

Rest of the World

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

AIMTOM

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Goal Zero

Shenzhen Enyuda Technology Co., Ltd. (Aeiusny)

Bluetti

Portable Power Technology Ltd.

ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd.

EcoFlow

EGO POWER+

Jackery Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Capacity, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Sales Channel, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by End Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Dynamics

3.1. Portable Lithium Power Station Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising demand from electronic industry

3.1.1.2. Growing electric automotive industry

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High cost of manufacturing and establishing lithium battery plant

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing demand for constant electric supply

Chapter 4. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Direct Power

5.4.2. Solar Power

Chapter 6. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Capacity

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Capacity, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Estimates & Forecasts by Capacity 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Less Than 500 WH

6.4.2. 500 WH to 999 WH

6.4.3. 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH

6.4.4. 1,500 WH and Above

Chapter 7. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Sales Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. E-commerce

7.4.2. Brick and Mortar

Chapter 8. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Emergency Power

8.4.2. Off-grid

8.4.3. Automotive

Chapter 9. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by End Use

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Residential

9.4.2. Commercial

9.4.3. Industrial

Chapter 10. Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, Regional Analysis

