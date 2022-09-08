InvestChile Launches 'How to Invest in Chile' Guide in Japanese

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to make it easier for Japanese companies to invest in Chile, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency InvestChile has launched a new edition of its "How to Invest in Chile" Investor's Guide in Japanese. Published online, the step-by-step guide is designed to serve as a "roadmap" for companies considering Chile as a potential destination for investment.

"At InvestChile, we feel that cultural differences, mainly in terms of language, can be narrowed in these times of greater connectivity and globalized business. In this context, our new 'How to Invest in Chile' investor's guide fills a clear gap with regard to potential Japanese investors: the lack of official material in their own language," said Karla Flores, the recently appointed director of InvestChile.

"In the new guide, you can find all the basic step-by-step information for setting up your company, from the tax structure to environmental permits and labor laws. In this way, as an agency, we are helping to bridge the gap between the two countries' business culture in a context of Japanese companies' growing interest in our country," she added.

With 14 chapters that include legal and commercial matters, the guide in Japanese is available here.

Main source of Asian investment

"Japanese companies have been present in Chile for decades and are characterized by their high level of sophistication," said the director of InvestChile Karla Flores. She emphasized that the opportunities Chile offers for Japanese companies include the development of solar energy, information technologies, mining equipment, functional foods and special interest tourism.

"We want these companies which are in higher value-added sectors to come to Chile; that is the main reason we opened the InvestChile office in Tokyo and we are now publishing our investor's guide in Japanese," added Flores.

Japan is the world's third-largest economy and Chile's principal source of investment from Asia. According to Chilean Central Bank figures, Japan is one of the largest players in the country with investments totaling more than US$3,131 million in 2020. Over 60 Japanese companies currently have operations in Chile.

