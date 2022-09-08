Outlook on the Stem Cell Banking Global Market to 2027 - Featuring CBR Systems, Cordlife and Lifecell Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global stem cell banking market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global stem cell banking market to grow with a CAGR of 8.36% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on stem cell banking market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on stem cell banking market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global stem cell banking market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global stem cell banking market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increase in R&D activities in regards with applications of stem cells

Rise in number of fatal chronic diseases

Rise in gross domestic product (GDP) of respective underdeveloped and developing countries

2) Restraints

High operational costs of steam cell banking

3) Opportunities

Increasing approval of clinical trials in stem cell research

Technological advancements

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the stem cell banking market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the stem cell banking market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global stem cell banking market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Stem Cell Banking Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Stem Cell Banking Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Cell Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Stem Cell Banking Market



4. Stem Cell Banking Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Stem Cell Banking Market by Cell Type

5.1. PSC

5.2. BMSC

5.3. ADSC

5.4. HESC

5.5. DPSC

5.6. NSC



6. Global Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type

6.1. Collection and Transportation

6.2. Processing

6.3. Analysis

6.4. Storage



7. Global Stem Cell Banking Market by Application

7.1. Personalized Storage

7.2. Clinical



8. Global Stem Cell Banking Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Stem Cell Banking Market by Cell Type

8.1.2. North America Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type

8.1.3. North America Stem Cell Banking Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Stem Cell Banking Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Stem Cell Banking Market by Cell Type

8.2.2. Europe Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type

8.2.3. Europe Stem Cell Banking Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Stem Cell Banking Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Banking Market by Cell Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Banking Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Banking Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Stem Cell Banking Market by Cell Type

8.4.2. RoW Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type

8.4.3. RoW Stem Cell Banking Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Stem Cell Banking Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Stem Cell Banking Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. CBR Systems Inc.

9.2.2. China Cord Blood Corporation

9.2.3. Cordlife

9.2.4. Cordvida

9.2.5. Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

9.2.6. Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)

9.2.7. Cryoviva India

9.2.8. Lifecell

9.2.9. Smart Cells International Ltd

9.2.10. Viacord



