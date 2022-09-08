New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318633/?utm_source=GNW



Growing Need for Point of Care Diagnostics is One of The Key Factor Driving the Market Growth



Portable molecular diagnostics include assays and kits used to detect and diagnose diseases in human samples such as throat swabs, blood, serum, and stool. Molecular diagnostics are moving away from centralised laboratories and toward point-of-care molecular testing.



Point-of-care testing, also known as POC testing, is a type of medical testing done at or near the point of care. POC indicates the site of the patient. Sending all samples and specimens away to be processed at medical laboratories means waiting a long time for results. POC tests can greatly improve the management of infectious diseases, especially in developing countries where access to timely medical care faces numerous challenges and the healthcare infrastructure is still old.



The rising prevalence of various diseases has accelerated the development of point-of-care testing methods, fueling the growth of the molecular diagnosis market. According to UNAIDS Data of 2020, approximately 20.6 million people in East and Southern Africa were living with HIV in 2018. In the Middle East and North Africa in 2019, 20,000 new HIV cases were reported.



In 2019, an estimated 5.8 million people in Asia Pacific were infected with HIV, with India and China leading the way. According to UNAIDS, approximately 2.1 million people in India were HIV-positive in 2019. The high prevalence of HIV is expected to increase demand for point-of-care diagnostics, hastening the treatment of HIV infection.



Rising number of vaccinations globally along with higher prices of molecular tests



The COVID-19 outbreak sparked a race in the diagnostics industry to create novel and rapid coronavirus detection kits. Companies in the infectious diseases segment saw an increase in revenue as a result of the pandemic. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported a 59 percent increase in revenue in April 2021, owing to a 150 percent increase in the diagnostics division. However, as global vaccination rates increase, demand for COVID-19 diagnostics is expected to decrease during the forecast period.



Molecular diagnostics provides precise and effective results and has critical applications in disease diagnosis. However, one of the major impediments to this market is the high cost of molecular tests.



Segments Covered in the Report



Type Outlook

• Testing service provider

• Diagnostic Manufacturers

• OEM

• Software Providers



Application

• Infectious Disease Diagnostics

– COVID-19

– Hepatitis

– HIV

– CT/NG

– HAI

– HPV

– Tuberculosis

– Influenza

– Others

• Oncology Testing

• Genetic Tests

• Others



End User

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Other End Users



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2022 to 2032



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Abbott Laboratories Inc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Hologic Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Cepheid

• Siemens Medical Solutions Inc.

• Danaher Corp.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Exact Sciences Corp

• Abacus Diagnostica Oy [Uniogen] • PerkinElmer, Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Overall world revenue for Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$23,498.2 million in 2022. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.



