Worldwide Cementitious Flooring Industry to 2028 - by Application, End-user and Region

The report on the global cementitious flooring market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global cementitious flooring market to grow with a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on cementitious flooring market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on cementitious flooring market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cementitious flooring market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cementitious flooring market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The increasing demand for cementitious flooring

The increasing demand for cementitious flooring with coatings in industrial locations

2) Restraints

High costs involved in cement production

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for polished cementitious flooring

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cementitious flooring market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cementitious flooring market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cementitious flooring market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Cementitious Flooring Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Cementitious Flooring Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Cementitious Flooring Market



4. Cementitious Flooring Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cementitious Flooring Market by Application

5.1. Surface Treatment

5.2. Underlayment Floor Screeds and Leveling Compounds

5.3. Overlayment Industrial Screeds and Leveling Compounds

5.4. Terrazzo Cementitious Binders

5.5. Sitemix Screed Binders and Admixtures



6. Global Cementitious Flooring Market by End-User

6.1. Residential

6.2. Non-residential



7. Global Cementitious Flooring Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Cementitious Flooring Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Cementitious Flooring Market by End-User

7.1.3. North America Cementitious Flooring Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Cementitious Flooring Market by Application

7.2.2. Europe Cementitious Flooring Market by End-User

7.2.3. Europe Cementitious Flooring Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Cementitious Flooring Market by Application

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Cementitious Flooring Market by End-User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Cementitious Flooring Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Cementitious Flooring Market by Application

7.4.2. RoW Cementitious Flooring Market by End-User

7.4.3. RoW Cementitious Flooring Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cementitious Flooring Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Sika AG

8.2.2. MBCC Group

8.2.3. Florock

8.2.4. MAPEI S.p.A

8.2.5. Tremco CPG Inc.

8.2.6. BLACK BEAR COATINGS & CONCRETE

8.2.7. Concare Inc.

8.2.8. PSC Flooring Ltd.

8.2.9. EPMS Supplies Ltd.

8.2.10. TMI Coatings, Inc

