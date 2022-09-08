New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Genome Editing Technologies Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318630/?utm_source=GNW



The rise in chronic illnesses and infectious diseases is a primary driver of the genome editing technologies market



Cancer is one of the world’s leading health problems, affecting millions of people of all ages and genders and having a significant influence on the quality of life. The cancer incidence rate was 20 million new in 2020 and is expected to reach 30 million new cases per year by 2040. Genome editing technologies provide new opportunities in fundamental cancer research and diagnostics, with advantages such as simple design, rapid operation, low cost, and robust scaling. CRISPR/Cas is a rapidly evolving editing technique that is been applied to almost all genomic targets. Several genome editing techniques, including zinc finger endonuclease (ZFN), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), and the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats/CRISPR associated nuclease (CRISPR/Cas) system, have been developed to provide efficient gene editing for the treatment of cancers, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders. Furthermore, CRISPR gene editing is becoming an increasingly significant technique in the field of infectious disease research.



CRISPR has the potential to treat a wide range of infectious diseases, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. CRISPR has a wide range of applications in the research of viral diseases and the creation of new therapies, and the discovery of RNA-targeting Cas nucleases has opened up new avenues for targeting RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.



Personalization of gene therapy faces a significant barrier in genome editing technologies



Personalization is the most significant barrier to autologous therapies since it introduces unpredictability into the process, both qualitatively and quantitatively (e.g., the number of cells harvested from each patient). It complicates scaling the procedure and necessitates the development of flexible cell culture platforms to accommodate the variety in the kind and number of cells taken from patients. It implies that several platforms must be run in parallel using a scale-out method rather than a scale-up approach. Some contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) have already penetrated this market to serve this need.



Segments Covered in the Report



Type

• CRISPR

• TALEN

• ZFN

• Antisense

• Others



Application

• Cell Line Engineering

• Genetic Engineering

• Diagnostic applications

• Drug discovery & development

• Others



End-user

• Biotechnology companies

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Genome Editing Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• CRISPR Therapeutics AG

• Editas Medicine

• GenScript

• Lonza

• Merck KGaA

• Precision Biosciences

• Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

• Tecan Life Sciences

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Overall world revenue for Genome Editing Technologies Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$ 4,225.48 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.



