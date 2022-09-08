English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

8 September 2022, 2.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja’s financial information and AGM in 2023

In the year 2023 Lassila & Tikanoja plc will disclose financial information as follows:

Financial statements release 2022: 9 February 2023 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – March: 3 May 2023 at 8.00 am

Half-year Report January – June: 26 July 2023 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – September: 26 October 2023 at 8.00 am

The Annual Report that includes the report by the Board of Directors and the financial statements for the year 2022 will be published at the turn of February and March in week 9. The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 23 March 2023. The Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the meeting at a later date.

