Renalytix to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

| Source: Renalytix plc Renalytix plc

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 12-14, 2022. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.renalytix.com beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 12, 2022.

About Renalytix
Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory-developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D with early CKD stages 1-3. We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR
  
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore 
  
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams 
  
Walbrook PR LimitedTel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth / Alice WoodingsMob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654
  
CapComm PartnersTel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com
Peter DeNardo
 

                                          