Marker Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that Peter L. Hoang, Marker’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “CAR-T and Beyond: What Are the Next Generation Cell Therapies?,” at the Cantor Fitzgerald Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference in New York on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. ET.



Those interested in participating in the conference are encouraged to contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker’s cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

Investors and Media Contacts

Marker Therapeutics: