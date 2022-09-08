TRX Gold To Present at H.C. Wainwright NYC and Precious Metals Summit Colorado Conferences Next Week

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRX Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company” or “TRX Gold”) is pleased to announce that management will be attending and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City, taking place between September 12-14, 2022. The team will also be in attendance at the Precious Metals Summit in Colorado, later in the week, between September 13-16, 2022. Management will be meeting one-on-one with existing and potential investors to provide an in-person update on the Buckreef Gold oxide processing plant expansion, sulphide development project progress, and ongoing progress related to the 10,000-meter exploration drilling campaign.



Please join us by registering through the following links:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Manhattan, NYC

September 12, 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM ET

https://journey.ct.events/view/fc3b5ea1-013a-4440-9b63-c715eea0b2f7

Precious Metals Summit

Beaver Creek, Colorado

September 15, 15:15 PM – 15:30 PM ET

https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2022/09/13/precious-metals-summit/day/3

(Event link will become available the day of the presentation)

TRX Gold’s calendar of upcoming events, can be found on the corporate website, here:

https://www.trxgold.com/investors/events/default.aspx

About TRX Gold Corporation

TRX Gold is rapidly advancing the Buckreef Gold Project. Anchored by a Mineral Resource published in May 2020, the project currently hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 oz of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11 g/t gold for 635,540 oz of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow. The positive cash flow will be utilized for exploratory drilling with the goal of increasing the current gold Resource base and advancing the Sulphide Ore Project which represents 90% of current gold Resources. TRX Gold’s actions are led by the highest ESG standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in Geita Region, Tanzania.

Investors

Christina Lalli

Vice President, Investor Relations

TRX Gold Corporation

+1-438-399-8665

c.lalli@TRXgold.com

www.TRXgold.com

