More than 50 Experts from Across the Country to Speak at East Coast Gaming Congress, September 21-23 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 25th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress will feature more than 50 speakers, including top CEOs, the Governor of New Jersey, and scores of other industry experts as it convenes September 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Several hundred gaming industry leaders, legislators, regulators, educators, suppliers, gaming lawyers, media, and other stakeholders will attend the conference’s Silver Jubilee to learn more about the trends, challenges, and critical issues facing all segments of the gaming industries.

The luncheon will feature a keynote address from Hon. Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, and will also include the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to industry veteran Virginia McDowell.

Bill Miller, President and CEO, American Gaming Association, will provide an update and analysis on national issues.

Keynote speakers and other presenters include:

· James F. Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International and CEO, Seminole Gaming

· Sherry Amos, Principal, Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group

· John Atkinson, Director of Business Development, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook/888 Holdings

· Juliann Barreto, COO, Spectrum Gaming Group

· Scott Bowen, Government Affairs Specialist, NeoPollard

· James A. Carey Jr., Executive Director, New Jersey Lottery

· Stephen Cook, Chief Counsel, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

· David Cordish, Chairman, The Cordish Companies

· Peggy Daniel, US General Manager, The Lotter/New Jersey Lotto LLC

· Jay Dorris, CEO, PCI Gaming Authority

· Anthony Faranca, President, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

· Gabriel Feinberg, VP, Beach Point Capital

· Brooke Fiumara, CEO, OPTX

· Shawn Fluharty, Minority Whip, West Virginia House of Delegates; and Vice President, National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

· Jon Ford, Senator, Indiana; and President, National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

· Howard Glaser, Global Head of Government Affairs and Legislative Counsel, Light & Wonder

· Jason Guyot, President and CEO, Foxwoods Resort Casino

· Brian Hansberry, President, Delaware North, Gaming

· Mandi Hart, Chief Client Solutions Officer, Sightline Payments

· Eric Hausler, CEO, Greenwood Racing (Parx Casino)

· Deron Hunsberger, Chief Commercial Officer, Ainsworth Game Technology

· David Isaacson, Senior VP, Spectrum Gaming Capital

· Grant Johnson, CEO and Chairman, Esports Entertainment Group

· Kevin Jones, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer, Resorts World Casino and Genting America

· Cathy Judd-Stein, Chair, Massachusetts Gaming Commission

· Elizabeth Lanza, Director, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

· Lucas Levenson, Attorney, Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law

· Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO and Co-Chair, Gaming/iGaming Group, Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law

· Lynne Levin Kaufman, Partner and Co-Chair, Gaming/igaming Group, Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law

· Colin Mansfield, Sector Head – US Gaming, Lodging and Leisure, Fitch Ratings

· John Martin, Executive Director, Maryland Lottery

· David Martinelli Jr., Chief Marketing Officer, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

· Jeffrey Millar, Commercial Director, North America, Evolution

· Howard S. Mittman, President, 888 US

· Lia Nower, Director, Center for Gambling Studies, Rutgers University

· Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO, Entain

· Ray Pineault, President and CEO, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

· Cyrus Pitre, Chief Enforcement Counsel, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

· James T. Plousis, Chairman, New Jersey Casino Control Commission

· Michael Pollock, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

· David Rebuck, Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

· Thomas Reeg, CEO, Caesars Entertainment

· Richard Schwartz, CEO, Rush Street Interactive

· Joel Simkins, Managing Director, Houlihan Lokey

· Gina Smith, Deputy Director of Gaming Compliance, Virginia Lottery

· Marty Small, Mayor, City of Atlantic City

· Jay Snowden, CEO, Penn Entertainment

· Elizabeth Suever, VP Government Relations, Bally’s Corporation

· Drew Svitko, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Lottery

· Teddy Swigert, Managing Director, Credit Suisse

· June Taylor, Chair, Ohio Casino Control Commission

· Richard Taylor Jr., Responsible Gambling Program Manager, BetMGM

· Marlene Warner, Principal, Spectrum Safer Gaming Advisors, and Executive Director, Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health

· Richard Weil, Principal, Spectrum Gaming Lottery Group, and President, Richard Weil Group

· Joseph Weinert, Executive VP, Spectrum Gaming Group

· Andrew Winchell, Director of Government Affairs, FanDuel

· Luisa Woods VP Marketing – Gaming and Entertainment, Delaware North

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on September 21. There also will be a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening. Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry, ranging from sports betting and igaming to the view from Wall Street, as well as insights from our Industry Leaders Forum.

For additional conference or sponsorship information, visit http://www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Spectrum Gaming Group; Esports Entertainment Group; and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

About the organizers and producers:

Cooper Levenson: The Gaming and iGaming Law practice group of Cooper Levenson deals with virtually every level and variety of multi-jurisdiction casino law: iGaming law, sports wagering, licensure, compliance issues, equipment approval and administrative proceedings are just a few of the types of matters handled for clients around the globe. Cooper Levenson is a full-service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Florida, and New York. Visit www.cooperlevenson.com.

Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum Gaming is an independent research and consulting firm that has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 43 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Visit Spectrum at www.spectrumgaming.com.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) (EEG) is a full-service esports and online betting company. EEG focuses on three verticals: Games, iGaming, and Technology. EEG Games provides a wide array of services and infrastructure for businesses to engage esports and gaming communities around the world including Esports Gaming League (EGL), which hosts a community of more than 350,000 gamers on its proprietary tournament platform EGL.tv. EEG iGaming includes a number of award-winning brands covering traditional online sports book wagering needs as well as a multinational casino operator. EEG Technology builds next-generation platforms, features, and services for Millennials, Gen Z consumers, and brands looking to connect with these demographics. EEG has offices in New Jersey, the UK, Malta and Estonia. For more information, visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

SI Sportsbook was formed as part of an exclusive partnership between 888 Holdings, one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, and Sports Illustrated, a staple of the US sports landscape with its award-winning journalism, colorful photography, and annual swimsuit issue. SI Sportsbook aims to provide consumers with a sportsbook that is built for US sports fans and powered by 888’s innovative in-house platform. SI Sportsbook offers users in Michigan, Virginia, and Colorado unique features like full length articles integrated within the sportsbook app and our national Perfect 10 Free to Play game. https://www.sisportsbook.com/.