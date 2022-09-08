BioCardia to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], today announced it will participate on a panel as a presenting company at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference. The conference is being held in person on September 15, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue.



The conference will feature insightful panel presentations covering key topics and themes spanning the expansion of cell therapies; AAV and lentiviral-based gene therapies; emergence of CRISPR technologies; discussions on regulatory pathways, manufacturing, and clinical development; and highlights of key commercial considerations as more therapies near the finish line.

Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will participate in the morning panel session titled: “Ring Ring: Is That Large-Cap Pharma Calling? Importance of Established Partnerships in Place.”

Cantor Fitzgerald is not broadcasting the event; it is for in-person attendance only.

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: September 15, 2022

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS Reimbursement. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its delivery systems. For more information visit: www.BioCardia.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Laluc, Marketing

Email: alaluc@BioCardia.com

Phone: 650-226-0120

Investor Contact:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

Email: investors@BioCardia.com

Phone: 650-226-0120