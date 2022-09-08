Vitrectomy Machines to Remain Most Preferred for Macular Hole Treatment, Says Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of vitrectomy machines are projected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2022-2027).



The removal of blood from vitreous fluid and prevention of traction retinal detachment are the two benefits of vitrectomy. This subsequently facilitates additional ophthalmic procedures and prevents further retinal detachment throughout the same. Additionally, vitrectomy aids in repairing eyesight loss brought on by vitreous fluid bleeding.

Vitrectomy accessories are anticipated to be the most prominent vitreoretinal equipment. Due to the increased incidence of retinal detachment, vitrectomy accessories are used during treatments at a higher rate than other disposable vitreoretinal surgical devices. This is increasing the demand for vitrectomy machines. The affordability of these tools is a key factor in their widespread use in vitreoretinal surgeries and macular hole treatment.

Additional factors driving industry demand include mounting pressure to cut soaring healthcare costs and the availability of adequate tools that lessen surgical complications, including lower risks of catching the retina. By covering the costs associated with eye care, such as yearly check-ups, vision-correcting surgery, cataract lens examinations, unexpected blindness, diabetic retinopathy, and other expenses, vision insurance can benefit customers. According to the evolving requirements of insurers, policyholders, and their families, eye insurance providers are now starting to improve the benefits associated with the retina and cornea.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vitrectomy machines market is anticipated to reach US$ 610 million by 2027.

Market in Germany is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027.

Market in Japan is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Demand for vitrectomy machines in retinal detachment applications is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

“Rising initiatives by government organizations to enhance treatment and reimbursement policies, introduction of advanced systems for vitreoretinal surgeries, and advancements in vitrectomy devices are factors driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Market participants are focusing on creating technologically advanced retina care products and increasing the use of vitrectomy for the treatment of retinal detachment. Increased demand for advanced vitrectomy machines is also largely attributable to technological developments in product design and safety.

The TDC technology was created by the Dutch Ophthalmic Research Centre and has two cutters that are positioned at the apertures of an internal guillotine shaft. With this design, vitreous cutting is possible both, when moving forwards and backwards.





Category-wise Insights

Based on application, the vitrectomy machines market is divided into the macular hole, retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, vitreous hemorrhage, and others. Macular hole application accounts for 35% share of the global vitrectomy machines market.

Based on end user, the vitrectomy machines market is classified into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others. Because vitrectomy surgical procedures are being used more frequently, hospitals are expected to hold the highest share of market growth over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are creating innovative vitrectomy devices with many functions for the treatment of eye illnesses. Key manufacturers are focusing on strategic initiatives such as collaborations, the introduction and commercialization of new products, and vertical integration for company growth.

For instance :

In 2019, the HYPERVIT two-blade vitrectomy probe, the most recent development of the ULTRAVIT probes, was introduced by Alcon, a major leader in the eye care industry.





Key Segments in Vitrectomy Machines Industry Research

By Type : 1000 Revolutions 2500 Revolutions Others

By Application : Macular Hole Retinal Detachment Diabetic Retinopathy Vitreous Hemorrhage Others

By End User : Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vitrectomy machines market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (1000 revolutions, 2500 revolutions, others), application (macular hole, retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, vitreous hemorrhage, others), and end user (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

