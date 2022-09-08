Yeast Extract Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global yeast extract market size is expected to observe substantial growth rate during the forecast timeframe, on account of rising demand for baked goods and confectionaries. Here is a region-wise look at the trends expanding the market size:





North America (regional valuation will surpass USD 500 million by 2028)

High baked goods consumption fuels baker’s yeast demand:

The baker’s yeast segment will account for a sizeable share of North America yeast extract market by 2028. The total consumption rate of baked products and other confectionaries is increasing at a notable rate every year across the region. Baker’s yeast is becoming popular across bakeries as the product helps in the proper fermentation of various baked goods.

Yeast extract paste gains momentum in demand:

North America yeast extract paste market revenue will increase consistently by 2028 as the nutrition content in this form of extract is highly concentrated. Yeast extract paste is also readily available across stores. Easier access to nutritious foods gained prominence during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby accelerating the product demand.

Hydrolyzed yeast technology used in animal feeds:

North America yeast extract industry share from the hydrolyzed yeast technology segment will grow at a notable pace by 2028. This technology is widely considered a great alternative protein source for animal feeds as it reduces the dependence on heavy antibiotics, thereby promoting animal welfare.

Reputed food corporations like Cargill are increasing their investments in the animal nutrition centers, further boosting the use of hydrolyzed yeast technology in animal feeds.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation will exceed USD 650 million by 2028)

Brewer’s yeast will gain traction for its health benefits:

The brewer’s yeast segment will capture a large share of Asia Pacific yeast extract market by 2028. One of the major reasons for this is the nutritional benefits offered by this type of yeast extract. Brewer’s yeast is a rich source of nutrients, such as vitamin B, selenium, and chromium, which make it one of the most popular products among vegetarian customers in the region.

Role of yeast extracts in pharmaceutical industry:

APAC market revenue from the pharmaceutical sector application reached USD 80 million in 2021 because of the multiple health benefits provided by the product.

Medicines containing yeast extracts consist of large concentrations of probiotics, making them ideal for treating a variety of ailments. These include common cold, cholesterol, diarrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and respiratory infections.

China yeast extract market value will increase:

China market size will expand at a considerable rate by 2028 as companies across the country are increasing their efforts to improve the production rate of yeast extract products. For example, in April 2021, Angel Yeast (Dehong) declared plans to create a new green manufacturing factory for yeast extracts to attain a yearly output of about 15,000 tons.

The total investment value for this project stood at USD 71 million. Such initiatives will promote the demand for yeast extracts among food manufacturers.

Europe (regional valuation to cross USD 600 million by 2028)

Hydrolyzed yeast technology finds strong use in animal feeds:

Europe yeast extract market size from the hydrolyzed yeast technology segment will observe a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. This technology is witnessing robust applications in animal feeds to enhance their palatability, while supporting gut health and digestion.

The growing establishment of animal nutrition laboratories by leading food nutrition and processing companies like ADM to create feed additives will further accelerate the adoption of this technology.

Use of yeast extract paste will rise:

Europe yeast extract paste industry value will increase at a steady rate by 2028. Yeast extract paste is being used extensively in animal feeds because of the product’s nutritional benefits, such as protection of animals against chronic diseases and improving their immune system with the help of beta-glucans and yeast mannans.

U.K. emerges as lucrative market for yeast extract products:

U.K. yeast extract market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 90 million by 2028. Investments in the animal feeding sector are growing at a promising rate to promote animal welfare.

For example, in May 2022, supermarkets across Britain invested heavily to save the slumping pig farming sector in the U.K. The number of food & beverage manufacturing companies is also increasing across the region, thereby amplifying the production of yeast extract products.

