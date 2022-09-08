Striim Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Ensuring Compliance with the Industry Standard for Data Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim , a global leader in unified real-time data integration and streaming, today announced it completed the SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control audit for its platform, data security processes, and controls. As a result, the company’s customers and users are assured that they can trust Striim to provide a secure and reliable element of their critical data architecture. This audit is designed to test Striim’s adherence to the strictest security policies and the operational effectiveness of the specified controls over time.



“Our unified real-time data streaming and integration platforms, Striim Cloud and Striim Platform, continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of data for enterprise analytics and operations. This data often contains sensitive customer, financial, and business information, so our customers need to be able to trust Striim, and its software, for security, availability, and confidentiality,” said Steve Wilkes, Striim’s co-founder, and CTO. “With this certification, customers have peace of mind as they embark on digital transformation initiatives.”

The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that Striim Platform and Striim Cloud (fully managed SaaS available on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud) both meet or exceed the most stringent security measures that align with worldwide industry standards and best practices, as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type II assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls conducted by the organization and guarantees the implementation of internal controls for security over a significant amount of time. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to reflect changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business.

SOC 2 Type II is much more than a simple certification. Businesses must conduct annual audits to ensure ongoing certification, which requires ongoing diligence from the organization’s technology and product staff. Interested parties can learn more about this process and Striim’s journey to certification here https://www.striim.com/press/striim-achieves-soc-2-type-ii-certification/ .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.