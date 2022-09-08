New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318627/?utm_source=GNW



The Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report 2022-2032:



The greenhouse gas emissions connected with conventional energy generation will cause an increase in world average temperature in the coming years, resulting in higher sea levels and more frequent harsh weather and droughts. To counteract such global climate change, the world requires an energy transition that provides for a cleaner, more sustainable energy source. Hydrogen Energy is one of the most suggested ways. The efficiency of renewable hydrogen energy storage systems (RHESS) is a very big advantage.



The Hydrogen Storage market is one of most growing and efficient energy storage ways out there. The Hydrogen storage market has shown some amazing Growth rate in recent years. The market is predicted to rise due to an increase in the usage of hydrogen storage as a fossil fuel alternative by various end users. Furthermore, the market will rise as the importance of sustainable energy services grows. The industry is predicted to increase steadily as governments throughout the world focus more on sustainable electricity sources. The rise can be ascribed to an increase in the usage of stored hydrogen for fixed and backup power. In addition, the chemical sector generates demand for hydrogen, which is used in the production of ammonia and methanol.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by Product Type

• Hydrogen Gas

• Hydrogen Liquid

• Hydrogen Solid



Market Segment by Storage Technology

• Compression Storage Technology

• Liquefaction Storage Technology

• Material Based Storage Technology



Market Segment by End-User

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Utilities



Market Segment by Application

• Stationary Power

• Portable Power

• Transportation

• Other Application



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Air Liquide

• Linde

• Air Products and Chemicals

• ITM Power

• Hydrogenics (Cummins)

• Worthington Industries

• Chart Industries

• Hexagon Composites

• FuellCell Energy

• Nel Hydrogen

• Plug Power

• Skeleton Technologies

• Luxfer Holdings Plc

• Nedstack fuel technologies

• ENGIE Utilites Company



Overall world revenue for Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$15,214 million in 2022. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.



