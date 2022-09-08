Altamira Therapeutics to Participate in the 4th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company’s Chief Scientific Officer Samuel Wickline, MD, to present on the Company’s innovative and patented OligoPhore TM platform for the treatment of KRAS-driven cancers

Forum will provide Altamira the opportunity to network with community of KRAS specialist s hundreds of scientists from around the globe committed to targeting RAS-mutant cancers -- to develop potential strategic relationships.

Altamira Therapeutics ("Altamira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it will participate in-person at the 4th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit being held on September 26-28, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Company currently has two RNA-based development programs utilizing its patented OligoPhore delivery platform and proprietary siRNA formulated to target KRAS and NF-κB signaling pathways. The first is the AM-401 program, which targets KRAS-driven cancers that commonly affect the pancreas, lungs, or colorectum. The second is AM-411 for the treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

Altamira’s Chief Scientific Officer, Samuel A. Wickline, MD, will be presenting on the topic titled, “Extrahepatic Nucleotide Delivery with Self-Assembling Peptide-Based Nanostructures for RNAi against KRAS” and discuss the Company’s approach to treating KRAS-driven cancers and the key advantages of its OligoPhore delivery platform for targeting KRAS. Dr. Wickline will address the following aspects of siRNA therapeutics that differentiate the Company’s technology:

Formulation of therapeutic polyplexes by noncovalent self-assembly with any type of single or multiplexed RNAs that are stable and safe in circulation

Avoidance of hepatic uptake after systemic injection allowing accelerated permeation into tumor microenvironments and direct uptake by cancer cells

Rapid and extensive pH-dependent release of RNA from endosomal compartments resulting in early and potent control of pathological protein expression

Altamira aims to become a leading provider of facile peptide-based polyplex technologies for extrahepatic RNA delivery. It actively seeks opportunities to out-license its AM-401 and AM-411 nanoparticle technologies as well as its OligoPhore (siRNA) and SemaPhore (mRNA) delivery platforms to other biopharmaceutical companies.

“We are looking forward to participating in this premiere scientific event and introducing our OligoPhore platform for the first time to a large community of KRAS specialists in cancer research and development,” said Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. “We are seeing great potential for AM-401 in the targeted treatment of KRAS-driven cancers, which are amongst the most aggressive and lethal tumors known. The ability to deliver RNA therapeutics specifically to tumor cells opens up exciting opportunities for effective and safe new treatments in oncology.”

About the 4th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

The 4th RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit is the only industry-focused wholly dedicated forum for the global community of individuals committed to targeting RAS-mutant cancers. This three-day event will be uniting 300+ experts to showcase exclusive novel data, optimizing translation and pre-clinical development to advance the landscape of clinical trials for combinations and monotherapies. With mounting success in targeted RAS drugs, leading frontiers and experts must unite and continue accelerating the applications of these therapeutics for patients in need. Through novel data, expert insight, and exclusive discussions with global leaders, the industry will facilitate vital learnings to progress RAS therapeutics to drug all mutations, continuing to advance valuable combination therapies into the clinic and, finally, crack resistance to RAS targeted therapeutics.

About OligoPhore

OligoPhore is a versatile platform for safe and effective delivery of oligonucleotides such as siRNA (small interfering ribonucleic acid) into target cells. It is based on a proprietary 21-amino acid peptide that can engage any type of RNA in rapid self-assembly into a polyplex. The polyplex has size, charge, and other physical features that allow it to escape hepatic uptake and thus to reach extrahepatic tissues. OligoPhore protects the RNA payload from degradation in the circulation and allows for rapid cellular uptake, while enabling pH-dependent nucleotide endosomal escape and cytoplasmic delivery. Effective delivery and positive treatment outcomes have been demonstrated in more than 10 murine models of disease for targets in the RAS and NF-κB families, the ETS transcription factor family, and targets in the JNK, TAM, and other signaling pathways.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.



