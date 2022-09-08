Global Construction Chemicals Market Report to 2028 - Product Innovation and Technological Advancements in Construction Chemicals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global construction chemicals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global construction chemicals market to grow with a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on construction chemicals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on construction chemicals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global construction chemicals market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global construction chemicals market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing construction of infrastructure projects

Increasing urbanization around the world

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness among end-users

3) Opportunities

Product innovation and technological advancements in construction chemicals

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the construction chemicals market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the construction chemicals market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global construction chemicals market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Construction Chemicals Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Construction Chemicals Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Construction Chemicals Market



4. Construction Chemicals Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Construction Chemicals Market by Type

5.1. Concrete Admixtures

5.2. Waterproofing & Roofing

5.3. Repair

5.4. Flooring

5.5. Sealants & Adhesives

5.6. Other



6. Global Construction Chemicals Market by End-user

6.1. Residential

6.2. Industrial/commercial

6.3. Infrastructure

6.4. Repair Structure



7. Global Construction Chemicals Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Construction Chemicals Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Construction Chemicals Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Construction Chemicals Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Construction Chemicals Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Construction Chemicals Market by End-user

7.2.3. Europe Construction Chemicals Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market by End-user

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Construction Chemicals Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Construction Chemicals Market by End-user

7.4.3. RoW Construction Chemicals Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Construction Chemicals Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. RPM International Inc

8.2.2. Sika A.G.

8.2.3. Fosroc International Limited

8.2.4. Tata Chemicals Limited

8.2.5. Arkema S.A.

8.2.6. Ashland Inc.

8.2.7. Mapei S.p.A

8.2.8. AkzoNobel

8.2.9. ACC Limited

8.2.10. W.R. Grace & Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f20fl4