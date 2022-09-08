The global B2B eCommerce market is estimated to rise with a 21.07% CAGR during the forecasted years, 2022-2030

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL B2B ECOMMERCE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318625/?utm_source=GNW

The transaction is between two companies, which include online retailers and wholesalers.



Through eCommerce, organizations and businesses can easily measure and evaluate marketing campaigns, product mix, sales effectiveness, customer sales effectiveness, inventory turns, and customer engagement. Therefore, increasing the number of digital buyers and online orders is expected to propel market growth.

The closure of physical stores across the globe, coupled with an increase in the number of digital buyers and online orders, has positively impacted the B2B outlook and is one of the major factors expected to contribute to the growth of the global B2B eCommerce market during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The B2B eCommerce market growth evaluation entails an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the increased penetration of the internet and a surge in the adoption of online marketplaces and websites.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the global B2B eCommerce market is expected to remain high over the forecast period. The significant number of global market players in different regions in the B2B eCommerce industry facilitates high market competition among them as the industry is fragmented.

Some of the leading market players are MSC Industrial Direct, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon Inc, Thomasnet, Quill Lincolnshire Inc, etc.



