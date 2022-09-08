Global Sprayed Concrete Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~8% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Rapid Increase in Construction Activities across the Globe, and Many Advantages of Sprayed Concrete – Kenneth Research

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Sprayed Concrete Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Global Sprayed Concrete Market Size:

The global sprayed concrete market is estimated to garner a significant revenue by growing at ~8 % CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market registered a revenue of approximately USD 9 billion. The growth of the market can be accredited to the rapid increase in construction activities across the globe. Moreover, there are many advantages offered by sprayed concrete, such as long durability, high thermal efficiency, and others. These advantages are expected to boost the growth of the global sprayed concrete market. As of 2021, it was observed that air pollution is one of the world’s leading risk factors for death, attributed to millions of deaths each year and it is attributed to almost 12% of deaths globally. Use of sprayed concrete is less harmful in nature, and thus this is anticipated to increase the growth of the market.

Global Sprayed Concrete Market: Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

The underground construction segment to dominate the revenue graph

Robotics segment remains prominent in the system segment

Increasing Pollution across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Sprayed concrete causes lesser pollution to nature. Governments across the world are taking significant endeavors to control environmental pollution. Hence, usage of sprayed concrete is coming in the limelight. According to the World Bank Group, air pollution is the leading environmental risk to health. A recent World Bank publication found that air pollution cost the world an estimated $8.1 trillion in 2019, equivalent to 6.1 percent of global GDP. 95 percent of deaths caused by air pollution occur in low- and middle- income countries. Thus, this is expected to be a prime factor to contribute to the growth of the global sprayed concrete market.

In addition to this, rapidly growing construction works all over the globe, and increasing industrialization are adding to the global sprayed concrete market growth. For instance, in the year 2021, industry including construction added 28.3% of value to the overall GDP. Additionally, the rising investments in the R&D activities to continuously bring up more feasible solutions to protect environmental balance along with industrial development are predicted to propel the market during the forecast period. As per the research reports, global research and development spending has more than tripled in real terms since 2000, rising from approximately USD 680 billion to nearly over USD 2.5 trillion in 2019.

Global Sprayed Concrete Market: Regional Overview

The global sprayed concrete market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Urbanization to Favor Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific region in the global sprayed concrete market is estimated to witness modest growth by the end of 2031 on the back of new infrastructure projects. Moreover, an increase in the growth of the population and rapid urbanization are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. According to the World Bank, China's population grew from 1.26 million in 2000 to 1.41 million in 2020, and is expected to reach around 70 % of its urbanized population until 2030. Furthermore, as per the data by the World Bank, as of the year 2021, 61% of the total population in East Asia and Pacific accounted to urban population. Hence, this is expected to be a significant factor to drive the regional market.

Increasing Disposable Income to Boost Market Growth in the North America Region

On the other hand, the sprayed concrete market in the North America region is estimated to witness substantial growth over the projection period. This growth can primarily be associated with the increasing adjusted net national income throughout the region, which is resulting into rapid industrialization in the region, which includes constructions as well. Sprayed concrete is used widely in the construction work. It was noticed that adjusted net national income in North America according to the World Bank was USD 19 trillion in 2020 and it is further expected to increase over the projected period. Additionally, ever-growing economy, and presence of major key player in the region are further fuelling the regional market growth.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Sprayed Concrete Market, Segmentation by Application

Sealing Works

Underground Construction

Trenching

Concrete Repairs

Stabilization

Others

The underground construction segment in the global sprayed concrete market is expected to have the largest growth in the market by the end of 2031, owing to the increased construction works in the developing countries. For instance, as of 2021 data from the World Bank, industrial works inclusive of constructions added benefit of 27.18 trillion to the world economy. Additionally, concrete spray is safer for underground construction in relation to the geographical conditions such as rock bursts, toxic gas outbursts, and others. Hence, concrete spraying benefits are expected to boost the growth of the global concrete sprayed market.

Global Sprayed Concrete Market, Segmentation by System

Manual

Robotics

The robotics segment is anticipated to show substantial growth over the projection period. This can be accredited to the rapid advancements of technology all over the world in almost every field. Furthermore, growing adoption of robots across various companies across various industries are expected to be a major factor to influence the growth of this segment. It was observed over the past decade, that the number of industrial robots sold globally tripled, reaching a peak of nearly 423,000 units in 2018. The electronics industries, which accounted for about 33% of new installations in 2020, are largely responsible for the enormous development in industrial robot exports globally.

Global Sprayed Concrete Market, Segmentation by Process Type

Wet

Dry

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global sprayed concrete market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are HeidelbergCement AG, BASF SE, Applied Concrete Solutions, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A., Holcim Ltd, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika India Private Limited, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., Vulcan Materials Company, MAPEI S.p.A., Normet Group, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Sprayed Concrete Market

In November 2021, The R&D Center of Holcim Ltd. announced the release of DYNAMax, an ultra-high performance concrete with exceptional strength and durability.

In August 2021, U.S. Concrete was acquired by Vulcan Materials Company. The corporation expanded its geographic reach with this acquisition by expanding operations to 22 additional states in the United States.

