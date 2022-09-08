New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318620/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Energy management systems (EMS) use energy measurement data from facilities, making it available to users via various methods, including energy quality analyzers, graphics, as well as online monitoring tools.

Energy efficiency enables the efficient or lower usage of energy in order to perform an operation.Moreover, energy efficiency is a pivotal component that helps minimize energy costs, while also combating climate change.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), government policies were anticipated to rise the investments in energy efficiency by nearly 10% to reach around $300 billion.Besides, the investments are highest for buildings with expenditure on transport efficiency and industries.



On the other hand, on November 2021, IEA and COP26 Presidency launched the COP26 product efficiency call to action in order to double the efficiency of appliances. As a result, the rising investments in energy efficiency are set to propel the global energy management systems market growth during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global energy management systems market growth evaluation covers the assessment of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.Europe is set to dominate the global market by 2030.



The region’s market growth is primarily facilitated by the accelerated demand for smart buildings, the increase in government measures to mitigate carbon emissions, and surging electricity demand.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The presence of well-established market players offering energy management software, hardware, as well as services with advanced technologies has resulted in high competition in the global market. General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation Inc, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, etc., are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



