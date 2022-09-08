REPEAT - TAAT® to be Sold in All 34 Texas Buc-ee’s Stores by Monday September 12

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT® will be sold in all 34 Buc-ee’s locations in the state of Texas by Monday, September 12, 2022, as part of the upcoming rollout of TAAT® across the state (population 29.5 million1, adult smoking incidence rate of 14.7%2). In a press release dated September 2, 2022 , TAAT® announced its relationship with Buc-ee’s, a regional chain of 43 gas stations and travel centres in seven Southern U.S. states. With this placement, the initial footprint of TAAT® in the Buc-ee’s chain will cover approximately 80% of all Buc-ee’s locations, including the New Braunfels, TX storefront that holds the world record for the largest convenience store at 66,335 square feet in size3.



The Company believes that Buc-ee’s will act as an “Anchor Account” for the state of Texas where it plans to accelerate commercialization efforts for TAAT®. Buc-ee’s attracts tourists and motorists passing through Texas, along with steady patronage from a loyal base of local customers. Adult smokers from these segments who enter Buc-ee’s stores in Texas will now be able to “Try TAAT®”. In addition to its vast range of unique merchandise, Buc-ee’s has a famous smoked brisket offering4 among its other around-the-clock food and beverage options. Buc-ee’s is also renowned for its upscale and remarkably clean restrooms and in 2012 was voted the winner of Cintas’ annual America’s Best Restroom Contest5.

TAAT® is already stocked in the tobacco product displays of several Buc-ee’s locations in the state of Texas, including the “world’s largest convenience store” in New Braunfels, TX (pictured above). By Monday, September 12, 2022, all 34 Texas Buc-ee’s locations will be carrying TAAT® products.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “We are thrilled to be taking the next step with Buc-ee’s. Placing TAAT® in all Texas locations of one of the best-known local retailers is an incredible milestone for our brand, as we continue to build our awareness with adult smokers. We are thankful to the Buc-ee’s team for providing TAAT® with prime merchandising and advertising placement behind each of its 143 cash registers in its Texas locations. We are putting a strategic focus on Texas, for which Buc-ee’s will be our initial anchor account. Our success in Buc-ee’s will help us further expand in one the of the country’s largest states which has approximately 28,000 tobacco retailers6. This week I am working directly with our sales team in Austin, TX where we are interacting face-to-face with the Buc-ee’s team to explore how we can maximize this opportunity.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

