PHBI Pharmagreen Develops a Proprietary Nutraceutical Formulation and Prepares for Product Launch

CARSON CITY, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTCQB: PHBI), (“Pharmagreen” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that it has developed its first formulated nutraceutical product and is in the process of organizing the retail sales distribution channels for its new product. The Pharmagreen team is very excited to be launching this nutraceutical product utilizing a combination of fifteen ingredients from medicinal plants and mushrooms.

Pharmagreen’s proprietary blend is unique to the market, a nutrigenomic supplement for the utmost mind and body experience. Nutrigenomics, or nutritional genomics, concerns the relationship between nutrients, diet, and genetic expression. The Company’s new product was formulated to repair damage done to your DNA. This damage happens during cell division and as a result of oxidative stresses due to environmental influences such as pollution. The human body has the ability to repair DNA with special proteins but over time these proteins get used up. By using fungi and plants that contain β-glucans, polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid, lipopolysaccharides, and many more beneficial compounds it is possible to reverse damage done to your genes.

Pharmagreen created this new line of genomic supplements because health and wellness start on the cellular level. This product, and new products as they become available, can be purchased through the Company's soon to be launched online store, Shopify, Amazon and other third-party online outlets. The company has also updated its corporate website www.pharmagreen.ca with latest business development.

The nutraceutical market was worth around USD $449.5 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD $745.5 billion by 2028. As per the analysis shared by Zion market research report, the Nutraceutical Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% (2022-2028).

Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics and proprietary tissue culture technologies, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, protein-based formulations, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of disease conditions.

As stated in the previous news release, Pharmagreen is continuing business development with Long Valley Farms while it completes its fundraising for the acquisition. The micro business license application, which will enable significant and immediate revenue generation for the cannabis business, is being processed by Mendocino County, California and various relevant governing bodies.

Mr. Ethan Styles of Long Valley Farms stated, “My molecular cell biology studies have really opened my eyes to the nutritional and genomic benefits of compounds found in fungi and medicinal plants. In formulating our new products, I take the same all natural and holistic approach we use for our cannabis production. Nutrigenomics is an emerging and fascinating science on the cutting edge of our knowledge of human health, and I am really excited to bring these unique combinations to market.”

“We are truly excited to be starting our sample testing with friends and family with our proprietary blend of some of the most therapeutic and efficacious plants and fungi nutraceutical products. With this formulation, we are aiming to help increase energy levels to support optimal brain function. We look forward to starting our online sales soon.” stated Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen.

About Long Valley Farms LLC.

Long Valley Farms is a veganic farm located in the heart of California’s famed Emerald Triangle. The Company was started to further the quality of California sun grown cannabis and is currently being operated with latest technologies as a Veganic non-spray, no-till Cannabis farm. It is cultivating legacy and heritage cannabis strains for organically produced, highest quality flower tops along with other high valued pharmaceutical plant species and fungi.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.

Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. (OTCQB: PHBI) is building a vertically integrated cannabis business in the state of California. Pharmagreen utilizes its proprietary tissue culture system, called "Chibafreen", to ensure that all plants are disease- and pest-free while maintaining genetic uniformity from one generation to the next. These premium plantlets are then grown to maturity using cultivation technologies developed over three generations by grand master cultivators, on a veganic and non-spray certified farm designated by Mendocino County, California as a Legacy Status cannabis farm.

Pharmagreen Biotech is committed to the cultivation and manufacture of the highest quality craft cannabis products.

Pharmagreen is developing its business model beyond just cannabis, and is focused on near term revenues from its proprietary blend of therapeutic plants and fungi, a nutraceutical wellness product. Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, protein-based vaccines, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of disease conditions. For further information on the Company, and our updated website, please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

