Watchfire Signs Adds Tournament Scoring, Other Enhancements to Ignite Sports

DANVILLE, Ill., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports facilities hosting tournaments now can score up to four events simultaneously and display the matches on a single videoboard with new enhancements to Ignite Sports from Watchfire Signs.



Ignite Sports is a powerful scoring, entertainment, and editing software for Watchfire video scoreboards at high schools, colleges and sports complexes. It adds excitement to sporting and other events with live video, animations, and advertising. The all-in-one software makes it easy to score and time virtually any sport. Designed for those with little to no technical experience, Ignite Sports allows users to easily create and upload videos and images using a built-in editor, or use Watchfire’s EasyArt library to create animations and graphics to fire up a crowd.

“Simultaneous, multi-event scoring is an exciting development,” said Kyle Dines, vice president of sports and indoor at Watchfire. “Armed with a tablet, each scorer operates independently and all the results are displayed in different zones of the scoreboard. Schools and rec centers that host tournaments can benefit from community support, player visibility and revenue generation.”

In addition to the new tournament scoring feature, Watchfire has added other enhancements to Ignite Sports including:

Enhanced tablet scoring with a new, intuitive interface. This is ideal for operators who prefer to score the game from a seat in the stands. Clear labeling and one-button operation make scoring with a handheld tablet easy.

Advance wrestling timing. In addition to a traditional wrestling scoreboard layout, teams can display timing for injury and recovery.

HD video support for high-resolution video. As more teams at all levels adopt larger video scoreboards, Ignite Sports is able to support the high-resolution videos demanded by these displays.

Integrated design tools, such as rulers and snap-to guides. Users can create fast and easy content without having to leave the software.

Ignite Sports scores and times numerous sports, including football, soccer, basketball, and softball. It is included with Watchfire sports displays and comes with training and support. More information is available at watchfiresigns.com/score.

