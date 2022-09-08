The global copper busbar market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COPPER BUSBAR MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318615/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Copper busbar is a common conductive metal used in busbars and various electrical utilities globally.Its resilience to higher temperatures offers extra security during short-circuit situations.



The increased construction activities lead to a growing number of sites, which further raises the demand for copper busbars in the construction industry. As a result, the growing construction activities are one of the key growth drivers of the global copper busbar market.

Also, the construction sector is one of the largest sectors in the world economy.Additionally, global investments by tech companies in complex megaprojects offer growth opportunities.



Besides, the residential construction expenditure was almost 25% in 2021 and is expected to increase by 7% in 2022.Such construction activities encompass copper busbar’s use as a construction material and for electricity transportation and wirings.



However, the global copper busbar market growth is hindered by fluctuations in raw material prices.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global copper busbar market’s geographical assessment includes the analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific has the largest market share in the region, accredited to the wide adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation and the surging demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Product differentiation by market players contributes to the high competitive rivalry in the market. Some of the main companies operating in the market are Eaton Corp, Siemens AG, Luvata, ABB Ltd, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABB LTD

2. AMERICAN POWER CONNECTION SYSTEMS INC

3. AURUBIS AG

4. EATON CORPORATION PLC

5. ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINUM INDUSTRY SA

6. ETABLISSEMENTS GINDRE DUCHAVANY SA

7. KINTO ELECTRIC CO LTD

8. LAFER IBERICA SRL

9. LUVATA

10. ORIENTAL COPPER LTD

11. PROMET AG

12. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

13. SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

14. SOFIA MED SA

15. WETOWN ELECTRIC GROUP

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318615/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________