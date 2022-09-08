New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Portal Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318603/?utm_source=GNW

(GE Healthcare), InteliChart, QSI Management LLC, Optum Inc, and ZH Healthcare Inc.



The global patient portal market is expected to grow from $3.04 billion in 2021 to $3.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The patient portal market is expected to grow to $7.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1%.



The patient portal market consists of sales of web portal services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by patients for easy access to personal health information.A patient portal is an online website service opted for by hospitals that gives patients easy access to health information such as recent doctor visits, prescription refills, medications, discharge summaries, and others.



The patient portal provides patients the convenience to access information 24/7 by using an internet connection securely anywhere and anytime. That saves the patients’ time, enables easy communication between physician and patient, and also provides support care from hospital staff to patients for further assistance in treatment and billing.



The main types of patient portals are standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals.Integrated patient portals refer to a direct connection to the patient database of a medical facility or organisation and are capable of providing a wide variety of functions and services.



The deployment models are on-premise and cloud-based. The various end-users involved are providers, payers, pharmacies, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the patient portal market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the patient portal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for electronic health records is expected to propel the growth of the patient portal market going forward.The electronic health record refers to a systematic collection of real-time data of patients in digital format by physicians or hospitals, whose information is instantly and securely available by authorised users.



Electronic health record (EHR) patient portals provide a means by which patients will access their health information, including diagnostic test results. For instance, in 2021, according to National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), an entity within the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data, approximately 86% of non-Federal general acute care hospitals’ physicians have adopted electronic health records to treat patients. Therefore, the increasing demand for electronic health records is driving the growth of the patient portal market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the patient portal market.Major companies operating in the patient portal sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2021, McKesson, a US-based healthcare company that provides patient portals, launched ScriptPASTM, a pharmacy management solution for oncology practises powered by Biologics by McKesson specialty pharmacy.ScriptPASTM is a fee-for-service offering designed to help Medically Integrated Dispensing (MID)-equipped practises provide quicker access to care by reducing barriers that delay treatment.



This has been accomplished by providing support with benefits investigation, prior authorization, and financial assistance.



In November 2021, Virgin Plus, a Canada-based software and services company operating in healthcare such as patient portals, acquired Welltok, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Virgin Plus aims to enhance its patient portal platform by integrating Welltok’s personalization and analytics capabilities into home-based health care. Welltok, Inc., is a US-based company operating in designing and developing patient platforms



The countries covered in the patient portal market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

