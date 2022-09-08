Global HPV Testing and PAP Test Market 2022: Continuous Clinical Trials, Developments, and Product Launches Propel Sector

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPV Testing and PAP Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HPV testing and PAP test market reached a value of US$ 3.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.26% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that causes cancer of the cervix, oropharynx, penis, and vulva. It can be detected with the support of various tests and procedures, such as HPV and Papanicolaou (PAP) test.

These assessments comprise microscopic observation of specimens and cervical, head and neck cancer screening. Amongst these, HPV tests are deployed for assessing the presence of human papillomavirus that precede the development of genital warts, whereas PAP tests are used for determining changes in the cell and the presence of abnormal cells in cervices.

HPV Testing and PAP Test Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, especially amongst the adult demographics. due to presence of papillomavirus is facilitating the need for novel, technologically advanced, and cost-effective HPV and PAP screening, which is one of the major factors primarily driving the market growth.

In line with this, the introduction of machine-assisted, plasma- and cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) screenings to detect and monitor the treatment response of HPV-infected cancers at the early phase is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This is further supported by the continuous clinical trials, developments, and product launches by key players, such as the easy-to-use home HPV screening test, on account of the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is providing them with a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion in the healthcare sector and the numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the government bodies and the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for sensitizing people regarding the causes of cervical cancer and the benefits of having HPV and PAP tests are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Test Type:

  • HPV Test
  • Pap Test
  • Co-testing

Breakup by Product:

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Services

Breakup by Application:

  • Cervical Cancer Screening
  • Vaginal Cancer Screening

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Laboratories
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

6 Market Breakup by Test Type

7 Market Breakup by Product

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Arbor Vita Corporation
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Company
  • Biocon Limited
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Hologic Inc.
  • NURX Inc. (Thirty Madison Inc.)
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • Seegene Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

