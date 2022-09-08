Trailbreaker Resources Completes 2022 Exploration Program at Flagship Atsutla Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2022 exploration program at its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).



The program included detailed structural geological mapping at the four high-grade gold zones discovered and defined in 2021 with a focus on drill target generation, as well as continued first pass prospecting and soil sampling on newly staked claims.

A total of 330 soil samples and 220 rock grab samples were collected. All assays are currently pending. Prospecting efforts have led to the discovery of several new mineralized zones approximately 3.5 km northeast of the Highlands zone as well as 1.5 km northeast of the Christmas Creek zone. The mineralization is consistent with the high-grade gold veins at both the Highlands and Christmas Creek zones, primarily consisting of quartz-arsenopyrite-galena-pyrite veining and quartz-chalcopyrite-bornite veining. Additional arsenopyrite-rich mineralized outcrops were found at the Swan zone, and widespread quartz-arsenopyrite veining spanning 750m was discovered along a ridge 2 km west of the Swan zone.

Photos 1 and 2: New quartz-bornite-chalcopyrite mineralization 3.5 km NE of the Highlands zone (left) and quart-pyrite-arsenopyrite breccia 1.5 km NE of the Christmas Creek zone (right).

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, “The continuing discoveries of mineralized zones at surface over multi-kilometric areas of scale is a true testament of how under-explored this region of British Columbia remains. Furthermore, I am confident the detailed geological mapping efforts completed at the main gold zones will help generate high quality drill targets, de-risking the inaugural drill program.”

About the Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker’s 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers 40,057 hectares of ground with very limited historic exploration. The project represents a district-scale discovery in an under-explored area of British Columbia.

Exploration in 2021 included the discovery of widespread high-grade gold at the Highlands zone, with grab samples assaying up to 630 g/t (18.38 oz/ton) gold and 1,894 g/t (55.25 oz/ton) silver from separate samples (see September 13th, 2021 news release). The program also included the identification of four gold zones: the Highlands, Christmas Creek, Willie Jack, and Swan zones (see November 1st, 2021 news release) which span a distance of 28 kilometres. High-grade, vein- and wallrock-hosted copper mineralization has also been discovered in the Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Willie Jack zones, with grab sample assays up to 1.7% copper.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

