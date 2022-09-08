New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mixed Reality in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318599/?utm_source=GNW

The global mixed reality in the healthcare market is expected to grow from $0.20 billion in 2021 to $0.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.1%. The mixed reality in the healthcare market is expected to grow to $1.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 50%.



The mixed reality in the healthcare market consists of sales of mixed reality products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for visualizing, diagnosing, and providing patient care through remote locations; performing surgeries; and learning surgical operations and others. Mixed reality in healthcare refers to a combination of augmented and virtual reality to experience a real-life environment using digital tools in the medical field to accelerate diagnoses, improve access to healthcare, reduce infection transmission, educate, and enhance outcomes.



Hardware, software, content, and applications are the most common types of components in mixed reality in healthcare.Hardware refers to the physical parts of a computer and related devices.



The device types are AR devices and VR devices.The various applications involved are surgery and surgery stimulation, patient care management, fitness management, medical training and education, and other applications.



The end-users included are hospitals, surgical centers, medical institutes, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the mixed reality in the healthcare market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mixed reality in the healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing older population is expected to propel the growth of the mixed reality in the healthcare market going forward.The elderly population refers to people aged 65 and over.



The elderly population is prone to a number of diseases and ailments that require surgery.The use of mixed reality in surgery allows surgeons to visualise a patient’s anatomy side by side with their MRI and CT scan data.



For instance, in 2020, according to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the elderly population aged 65 and above was estimated at 727 million in 2020 and is projected to double by 2050, reaching 1.5 billion people. Therefore, the rising elderly population is driving the growth of the mixed reality in the healthcare market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in mixed reality in the healthcare market.Major companies operating in the mixed reality of the healthcare market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2019, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based healthcare company that includes mixed reality, collaborated with Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Netherlands-based company that develops health technology and technology-based health products. Both companies developed an augmented reality concept-based image-guided minimally invasive surgical therapy. This technology is an image-guided therapy platform known as Azurion by Philips with Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 holographic computing platform that helps surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery to reduce errors and surgical pain.



In February 2020, Medtronic plc, a US-based medical technology company, acquired Digital Surgery for an amount of $300 million.Medtronic’s acquisition of Digital Surgery will boost Medtronic’s robotic-guided surgery platform and advance the company’s mixed reality portfolio.



Digital Surgery is a UK-based digital health company that develops virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology for the medical industry.



The countries covered in the mixed reality in the healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

